Updated February 13th, 2024 at 19:29 IST

Wake Up Bloody Authorities: Malaika Arora, Riteish Deshmukh React To Viral Animal Abuse Video

Malaika Arora and other celebrities have reacted to the viral video of a dog being abused in a veterinary clinic. They have called for action against the man.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Malaika Arora, Amruta Arora and Riteish Deshmukh are a few of the Bollywood celebrities who have reacted to the viral video of a veterinary doctor abusing a dog that he was allegedly treating in his clinic. The actors called for action from authorities requesting them to shut down the clinic. 

Malaika Arora says the veterinary doctor needs to be ‘punished’ 

On February 13, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram to share a video of a dog being abused at a veterinary clinic. The actress shared the video with the caption, “I am in shock… this disgusting human needs to be punished and beat mercilessly..how the hell does violence like this get away. This guy need to be punished ASAP…pls do something…n this bloody monster of a guy is laughing n harming that poor helpless dog for his damn entertainment.” 

 

She shared the video in the subsequent slide again and asked the authorities to take some action. She further wrote, “I just hope that poor helpless doggie is ok. Am just angry…I believe they have got him…now authorities time for action n severe punishment.” 

Maheep Kapoor, Amruta Arora, and Ritesh Deshmukh react as well 

Maheep Kapoor also shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote, “Severe action needs to be taken immediately!! Sickening!” Riteish Deshmukh also shared the video with the caption, “Arrest this criminal- put him behind bars!! Please share this!” 

 

 

Malaika Arora’s sister Amruta Arora too shared the video and expressed her anger towards the situation. The actress wrote, “I have no words! Can we please have the name of this *** *** now. Praying and hping this beautiful baby is ok! Can the owner pls let us know Tag is please. You’ll owe everyone an explaination for this disgusting behaviour!! We need this guys name! How dare this happen??” The video is now being widely circulated on social media. 

Published February 13th, 2024 at 19:29 IST

