Manisha Koirala, last seen in Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan, will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. Amid the promotions of the show, she addressed the topic of actresses’ extended shelf life in the film Industry. Manisha, who has been part of limited projects in the latter half of her career, is happy that even after 30 years into her career she is getting to play meaningful roles.

Manisha Koirala talks about her long career

In a conversation with ANI, Manisha shared how the traditional notion of a limited shelf life for actresses is gradually fading away, paving the way for diverse opportunities and roles. "When I started, I didn't know if I could work for over 10 years. It has been almost 30-plus years now, and it's truly a blessing to still get opportunities to work with great directors and portray meaningful characters..." she said.

"The concept of actresses having a limited shelf life is no longer true. Many actresses are young, and many are of our age, doing excellent work, and portraying diverse characters. It's a great time for all of us," Manisha added.

What is Heeramandi about?

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi, offering a compelling narrative that is sure to enthrall audiences worldwide.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is all set to dazzle audiences as it will make its grand premiere on the streaming giant Netflix on May 1, 2024. The series which marks Bhansali's debut in the web world, will also star Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, and Fardeen Khan in pivotal roles.

(with inputs from ANI)