With three national awards and many critically acclaimed films to his credit, Manoj Bajpayee shared that he is still very greedy about good roles. The actor even confessed to feeling bad about losing good parts to his fellow actors. Bajpayee, who has created a niche with many memorable projects across mediums such as Satya, Shool, Raajneeti, Aligarh, Gangs of Wasseypur movies and The Family Man series, said his cravings for good roles will never die down.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the actor was asked if his hunger for good roles has decreased three decades into his acting career. He replied in negative.

Bajpayee said, “What do you think? I have much more cravings than the younger actors. I’m much greedier than them about good roles. I don’t like it if a great role goes to some other actor. I don’t like it, I want all of those roles coming to me. So, the cravings for good roles, for good films and good performances, I don’t think it is going to die down. I may in future, in a few years my body may not allow it, that’s a different thing. But till then, ye bhookh hai ki mitati nahi. Yeh kabhi nahi mithne wali bhookh hai. (The hunger never dies. It’s an everlasting hunger.)”

Manoj Bajpayee prepping for Silence 2 release

Manoj Bajpayee will be seen next in Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout, the sequel to his 2021 film Silence…Can You Hear It? He is reprising the role of ACP Avinash Verma in the sequel, directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, who also helmed the first part.

In the first instalment, Avinash sets out to investigate the mysterious murder of a high-profile woman, peeling back the layers of a complex web of deceit, lies, and hidden truths. As the suspense builds, the audience is taken on an intense journey that culminates with a shocking revelation.

The second part of Silence promises yet another compelling plot filled with darker secrets and unexpected twists. Each moment of the film will hold a clue, challenging viewers to piece together the puzzle as the story unfolds. Manoj’s performance, coupled with Deohans' skilful direction, the movie will take the suspense genre to new heights.

Silence 2 also features Parul Gulati, Sahil Vaid and Dinkar Sharma. Produced by Zee Studios and Candid Creations, the movie will premiere on ZEE5 on April 16.

