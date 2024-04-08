×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 20:36 IST

Manoj Bajpayee Confesses Feeling Bad About Losing Good Roles To Other Actors: I’m Much Greedier

Manoj Bajpayee, who has created a niche with many memorable projects across mediums, said his cravings for good roles will never die down.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee | Image:Pinterest
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

With three national awards and many critically acclaimed films to his credit, Manoj Bajpayee shared that he is still very greedy about good roles. The actor even confessed to feeling bad about losing good parts to his fellow actors. Bajpayee, who has created a niche with many memorable projects across mediums such as Satya, Shool, Raajneeti, Aligarh, Gangs of Wasseypur movies and The Family Man series, said his cravings for good roles will never die down.

Manoj Bajpayee is still ‘greedy’ about good roles

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the actor was asked if his hunger for good roles has decreased three decades into his acting career. He replied in negative. 

 

Bajpayee said, “What do you think? I have much more cravings than the younger actors. I’m much greedier than them about good roles. I don’t like it if a great role goes to some other actor. I don’t like it, I want all of those roles coming to me. So, the cravings for good roles, for good films and good performances, I don’t think it is going to die down. I may in future, in a few years my body may not allow it, that’s a different thing.  But till then, ye bhookh hai ki mitati nahi. Yeh kabhi nahi mithne wali bhookh hai. (The hunger never dies. It’s an everlasting hunger.)”

Manoj Bajpayee prepping for Silence 2 release

Manoj Bajpayee will be seen next in Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout, the sequel to his 2021 film Silence…Can You Hear It? He is reprising the role of ACP Avinash Verma in the sequel, directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, who also helmed the first part. 

In the first instalment, Avinash sets out to investigate the mysterious murder of a high-profile woman, peeling back the layers of a complex web of deceit, lies, and hidden truths. As the suspense builds, the audience is taken on an intense journey that culminates with a shocking revelation.

Advertisement

 

The second part of Silence promises yet another compelling plot filled with darker secrets and unexpected twists. Each moment of the film will hold a clue, challenging viewers to piece together the puzzle as the story unfolds. Manoj’s performance, coupled with Deohans' skilful direction, the movie will take the suspense genre to new heights.

Advertisement

Silence 2 also features Parul Gulati, Sahil Vaid and Dinkar Sharma. Produced by Zee Studios and Candid Creations, the movie will premiere on ZEE5 on April 16.

(with inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 20:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Jonathan Majors

Majors Assault Case

a minute ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know

S Jaishankar

a minute ago
Maidaan

Maidaan Postponed

2 minutes ago
"Record actually shows that the DMK was very much party to the decision(s)" made on the Katchatheevu island, Jaishankar told Republic.

S Jaishankar With Arnab

3 minutes ago
We Transformed Northeast From Abandoned To Abundant Region: PM Modi

We Transformed Northeast

4 minutes ago
CSK vs KKR

IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR Live

5 minutes ago
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in an exclusive chat with Republic.

Jaishankar on CAA

5 minutes ago
The Enforcement Directorate.

Excise Policy Case

12 minutes ago
Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj On Good Roles

24 minutes ago
German troops arriving in Lithuania as part of a permanent deployment to protect NATO's eastern flank.

German Troops Deploy

25 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun In Pushpa 2

29 minutes ago
Mahua Moitra

Mahua Moitra

29 minutes ago
Maidaan

Maidan Advance Bookings

33 minutes ago
Jeetendra

Jeetendra 82nd Bday

33 minutes ago
Anant Ambani Royal Entry To Dubai Mall in Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Video Viral

Anant Ambani Dubai Mall

33 minutes ago
US Stocks

US markets volatile

36 minutes ago
Delhi

'Zombie Drug' Menace

39 minutes ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena On Patriarchy

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nifty, Sensex hit record highs led by metals, realty

    Business News9 hours ago

  2. Amritpal's Mother Held Ahead of March Seeking His Transfer to Punjab

    India News9 hours ago

  3. UPSC centre change window open for CSE candidates opting Imphal

    Education9 hours ago

  4. Delhi IGI Airport Gets 'Nuclear Bomb' Threat, 2 Passengers Held

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Rebelled Because Bal Thackeray's Ideology Was Being Compromised: Shinde

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo