Manoj Bajpayee is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bhaiyaa Jii. Releasing on May 24, the film will mark the actor’s 100th project in Bollywood. Ahead of the film’s release, the actor has weighed in on the ongoing discussion of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time, but a section of society critiqued it for being misogynistic and sexist. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor has now come out in support of the film.

What if others hinder your work in the same way: Manoj Bajpayee

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Manoj Bajpayee weighed in on the criticism received by Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. The actor advocated that if people do not like a film, they should not watch it. He also argued that protests and bans hamper the industry and should not be allowed.

A file photo of Manoj Bajpayee | Image: Instagram

He shared, “I am very clear if many people disagree or don’t like a film, what’s wrong with that? The film is released, does its business, and moves on. The money goes into the producer’s pocket; let them take it; they invested in the movie.” He added that if someone disagrees with what is shown in a particular film, they should simply not watch it. He argued, “If you don’t want to watch it, then don’t. If you disagree with something, it’s better not to watch it, but don’t create trouble for the movie. You will be only encouraging a bad notion by doing so, what if others hinder your work in the same way? There should be open discourse without calls for bans or protests.”

Vidya Balan lauds Animal success

Not just Manoj Bajpayee, previously Vidya Balan has also lauded the movie. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress reflected on what it is that made the film such an undeniable success, despite being mired in multiple controversies, right from the get-go. She said, "They were not apologetic, or second-guessing or what the audiences want. When they were telling the story, they said it unabashedly with an abundance and look at the way it worked. People have just connected to it. So I really think its the guise of the time is just telling a story, being unapologetic, that's what it is".

She added, "You were gripped through and through. You may agree with something, you may not agree with something but it's extremely gripping, it's therefore, entertaining.” Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor along with Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. The film is now streaming on Netflix.