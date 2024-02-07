Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 21:59 IST

Manoj Bajpayee Praises Kartik Aaryan, Calls Him 'True Representative Of Outsiders'

Manoj Bajpayee attended an award ceremony on Thursday where he dedicated his award to Kartik Aaryan and called him representative of outsiders.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan with Manoj Bajpayee | Image:Instagram
Kartik Aaryan, who recently announced the wrap of his upcoming highly anticipated film Chandu Champion, has seemingly hoped on to his next project. As the actor is going to have a busy year ahead, Manoj Bajpayee is truly impressed by him. The Joram actor attended an award ceremony on Thursday where he dedicated his award to Kartik and even called him on stage to praise the actor.

Manoj Bajpayee calls Kartik Aaryan a representative of outsiders

On Thursday, Kartik attended an award show where he received the Best Actor (critics) award for his sensitive portrayal of Sattu in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Later that night when Manoj Bajpayee, received an award, he specially dedicated the award to Kartik Aaryan. While giving his winning speech, The Family Man actor called Kartik on stage and called him the true representative of outsiders in the industry.

He said, "Kartik is the true representative of all the people coming from outside with stars in their eyes and make it with sheer resilience, intelligence and complete dedication. So before I thank by director, I thank you and all actors like you who are gathering so much courage and come to this big bad world and keep knocking the door hard, harder and hardest all the time till the door opens. So this is also for you, Kartik.”

Manoj Bajpayee is also an outsider who carved a niche for himself by giving numerous hit and classic films to Bollywood such as Satya, Gangs of Wasseypur, Special 26 and Aligarh, to name a few.

Manoj Bajpayee recalls being snubbed by journalist during rough patch in his career: 'Bura lagta hai' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
(A file photo of Manoj | Image: Manoj/Instagram)

More about Chandu Champion

Coming back to Kartik, he has completed the filming of Chandu Champion where he will essay the role of a sportsman. The film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film is slated to hit the theatres on June 14. On the other hand, he has two more films lined up - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Aashiqui 2.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 21:59 IST

