Manoj Bajpayee is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Bhaiyya Ji. The actor candidly spoke about the Bollywood vs South Cinema debate in a recent interview. He dwelled on the topic of why South Indian films are working and said that Hindi movies should get connected to people like the South.

Manoj Bajpayee says South Indian movies are 'culturally rooted'

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Manoj was discussing the scenario of using VFX in today's films when he shared why South movies are working. He said in most of the Hindi movies, the audience wants to see something else, and the signal is coming from them. So, the industry people, including actors and filmmakers, should understand the signal.

Speaking about South movies, he said "We need to find out why South films are working." He added that mainstream directors in the South practice shot-taking after watching all kinds of movies. He praised that their film stories are completely their own and are culturally rooted. "South films' heroes wear lungi. Aur action k pehle woh lungi upar karta hai aur woh action karta hai," he added.

Manoj shared that Hindi movies should get connected to people like the South. Elaborating with an example of his upcoming movie, Bhaiyya Ji, the actor added that if people do not relate to his fight in the movie then it won't work. He thinks it's time that they revisit their own cinema. "The heroes in the films should be the representative of the common people," Manoj Bajpayee concluded.

What's next for Manoj Bajpayee?

The actor is gearing up for his 100th movie Bhaiyya Ji, helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki. co-starring Vipin Sharma, Zoya Hussain and others, the movie will hit the theatres on May 24.