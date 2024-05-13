Manoj Bajpayee Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput Was 'Troubled' By Blind Articles

Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee, who has worked closely with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the film Sonchiriya, recently revealed that the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star was quite bothered by blind articles on him. In a recent interview, Manoj Bajpayee recalled the time when Sushant Singh opened up about his trouble with gossip reports and asked for his advice to deal with them.

Blind articles troubled SSR: Manoj Bajpayee

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Manoj Bajpayee said, "He was vulnerable in that matter. He was a good man, and good people are often affected, right? At times, he used to come to me and ask, 'What should I do, sir?' So I used to tell him, 'Bro, don't take it too seriously. I know because I have suffered, I am suffering, I am still suffering."

Manoj on bond he shared with SSR

Manoj Bajpayee also talked about his bond with the Kedarnath actor. Calling him sensitive, Manoj said Sushant was a very intelligent man. He said, "He used to love the mutton dish I cooked on the set because he was basically from Bihar. So, the meat and rice that we used to eat, I used to cook, and many times he would eat and say, ‘Manoj bhai, I want to come to your house and eat.' I said, ‘As soon as I make it, I will call you.' That was our last conversation. And exactly 10 days later, he passed away.] God bless his soul."

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020. He was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his room in his Mumbai apartment.