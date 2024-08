Published 13:56 IST, August 1st 2024

Manoj Bajpayee Says Sanjay Leela Bhansali 'Doesn't Need Actors Like Him' After Turning Down Devdas

Manoj Bajpayee revealed that he regretted not taking up a film offer from Sanjay Leela Bhansali and expressed his desire to work with him in the future.