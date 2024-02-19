Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee is beaming with joy as his film The Fable, helmed by Raam Reddy, premiered at the 74th edition of the Encounters Competition at the Berlin Film Festival. The film has created history by becoming the second Indian film in the last 30 years to premiere in one of the key competitive sections. Now, the actor has shared the red photos from the big day along with a heartfelt note. In the note, he shared his experience of walking the red carpet at the film festival.

When Manoj Bajpayee walked the red carpet for The Fable

Taking to his Instagram handle, Manoj shared a series of photos, posing with his The Fable team including Deepak Dobriyal, Hiral Sidhu, Priyanka Bose, Tillotama Shome and director Raam Reddy. Manoj's red carpet look was a black tuxedo paired with a jacket featuring fur on the collar.

Sharing his experience about walking the red carpet, he wrote, "Stepping onto the red carpet at the Berlin International Film Festival, filled with pride and joy. Our film The Fable has entered the prestigious Encounters segment, showcasing the dedication and passion of our amazing team."

Bajpayee earlier shared about his experience working on the film, "Joining the cast of The Fable has been a remarkable experience. Working with a creative mind like Raam Reddy and participating in an A-festival backed by an international production house for the first time has been incredibly inspiring. Our film's presence at Berlinale signifies the global reach and artistic calibre of Indian storytelling."

Advertisement

About The Fable

It is produced by veteran producer Sunmim Park, known for her work on the Hollywood hit The Others and other international successes. Raam Reddy's previous film, Thithi, garnered critical acclaim and commercial success, winning over 20 international awards and securing worldwide rights with Netflix.