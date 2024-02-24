English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 14:04 IST

Manushi Chhillar Took Guidance From Air Force Team For Operation Valentine Role

Manushi Chhillar is all set to feature in the upcoming aerial action film Operation Valentine. The movie will hit the big screens on March 1.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Manushi Chhillar in Operation Valentine
Manushi Chhillar in Operation Valentine | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Manushi Chhillar is gearing up for the release of her film Operation Valentine. The film is all set to debut in theatres on March 1. Ahead of the film’s release, Manushi has opened up on her role in the film.

Manushi Chhillar speaks about her preparation for Operation Valentine 

Actress Manushi Chhillar spoke about her preparation to play a radar officer in the upcoming film Operation Valentine and said that she always had guidance from the Air Force team on set. "My prep for Operation Valentine included a lot of basics just to simply understand the structure of the Air Force, understand what a radar officer is supposed to do, basic things like body language, the tonality of your voice and how to give a certain command. These are the few things that I had to work on," said Manushi.

The makers made sure that there was someone from the Air Force on the film's sets during the shoot. "Fortunately, we had someone from the Indian Air Force team on set. So, I always had that guidance on set whenever we needed any extra information or wherever I was going away from how a normal radar officer would do a certain thing. So, it was learning a lot of basics,” Manushi shared.

Manushi Chhillar says she had to learn basics of Air Force for Operation Valentine 

She added that it was not just about “learning how to portray a radar officer, but also learning the things that happen in the Air Force.” “Basic terms like an evacuation and the kind of planes that are flying. So, just understanding all of that was a completely new world. I am a DRDO kid, so obviously, I know things from the surface, but this was me going deep into it," said the actress, who made her debut in 2022.

Operation Valentine is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, which has also backed patriotic films like Major, Sandeep Mudda's Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment (Vakil Khan) and Nandakumar Abbineni. Shakti Pratap Singh Hada will be making his directorial debut. The film will be released on March 1 in Telugu and Hindi.
(with inputs from IANS) 

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 14:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

4 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

5 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

5 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

14 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

15 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Turns 90s Heroine

15 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

19 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

19 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

21 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

a day ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

a day ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

a day ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

a day ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pune: Speeding Truck Smashes 4 More Vehicles Near Navale Bridge Chowk

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. How Red Sea crisis affect Indian industries

    Economy News14 minutes ago

  3. Banks report earnings miss due to higher operating expenses

    Economy News14 minutes ago

  4. Kirron Kher Left Acting In Her ‘Prime’ To Raise Him, Says Sikander Kher

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. No Turning Back With Technology, You Can't Curb It: Aamir On AI

    Entertainment20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo