Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

Masti 4 Confirmed: OG Cast Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani Reunite After 8 Years

Vivek Oberoi took to his social media handle to announce that Masti 4 will soon go on floors with the OG cast including Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Masti star cast
Masti star cast | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani are all set to reunite for the fourth film in the Masti franchise. On Wednesday, the team of Masti 4 made the grand announcement. Milap Zaveri will direct the film, which will be produced by Maruti International's Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria, along with A Jhunjhunwala and SK Ahluwalia of Waveband Productions. However, no information about the film's shooting schedule has been shared.

OG Masti cast reunits for the fourth installment

Vivek Oberoi took to his social media handle to announce that Masti 4 will soon go on floors with the OG cast including Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Revving up for the ultimate blast from the past! 🚀 Brace yourselves as we dive back into the OG fun-filled adventure with #Masti4, ready to hit the floor soon! 🌟 With the super team of A Jhunjhunwala, S. K. Ahluwalia, Indra Kumar, and Ashok Thakeria on board as producers, and the lovely Milap Zaveri as our director, we are all set for an epic ride! 🎬 Let’s bring on the laughter and memories! #BackToTheMasti."

Meanwhile, Aftab wrote, "Time to buckle up for the OG rollercoaster of laughs! #Masti4 is going on floors soon, and we couldn’t be more thrilled! With producers A Jhunjhunwala, S. K. Ahluwalia, Indra Kumar, and Ashok Thakeria, and director Milap Zaveri at the helm, we are ready to embark on the fun filled ride."

More about the Masti franchise

The three Masti films were released in 2004, 2013, and 2016, respectively. In addition to the three male leads, the first Masti film featured Amrita Rao, Genelia D'Souza, and Tara Sharma. In the second installment, Karishma Tanna, Sonalee Kulkarni, and Manjari Fadnis took over as the female leads. In contrast, Mishti, Pooja Bose, and Shraddha Dad played pivotal roles in Masti 3.

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

22 minutes ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

24 minutes ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

27 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

28 minutes ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

29 minutes ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

12 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

12 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

13 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

13 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

13 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

17 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

21 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

21 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 90 percent of Himalayan Region at Risk of Year-Long Drought

    Science11 minutes ago

  2. Farmers Found Crocodile Roaming in Farmland In Nalgonda

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali LIVE: CID To Take Over Probe Into Cases Against Shahjahan

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. India Shining: Out of 821 million internet users, 53% in villages

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. Government sets wheat procurement target of 30-32 million tonnes

    Economy News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo