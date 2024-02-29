Advertisement

Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani are all set to reunite for the fourth film in the Masti franchise. On Wednesday, the team of Masti 4 made the grand announcement. Milap Zaveri will direct the film, which will be produced by Maruti International's Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria, along with A Jhunjhunwala and SK Ahluwalia of Waveband Productions. However, no information about the film's shooting schedule has been shared.

OG Masti cast reunits for the fourth installment

Vivek Oberoi took to his social media handle to announce that Masti 4 will soon go on floors with the OG cast including Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Revving up for the ultimate blast from the past! 🚀 Brace yourselves as we dive back into the OG fun-filled adventure with #Masti4, ready to hit the floor soon! 🌟 With the super team of A Jhunjhunwala, S. K. Ahluwalia, Indra Kumar, and Ashok Thakeria on board as producers, and the lovely Milap Zaveri as our director, we are all set for an epic ride! 🎬 Let’s bring on the laughter and memories! #BackToTheMasti."

Meanwhile, Aftab wrote, "Time to buckle up for the OG rollercoaster of laughs! #Masti4 is going on floors soon, and we couldn’t be more thrilled! With producers A Jhunjhunwala, S. K. Ahluwalia, Indra Kumar, and Ashok Thakeria, and director Milap Zaveri at the helm, we are ready to embark on the fun filled ride."

More about the Masti franchise

The three Masti films were released in 2004, 2013, and 2016, respectively. In addition to the three male leads, the first Masti film featured Amrita Rao, Genelia D'Souza, and Tara Sharma. In the second installment, Karishma Tanna, Sonalee Kulkarni, and Manjari Fadnis took over as the female leads. In contrast, Mishti, Pooja Bose, and Shraddha Dad played pivotal roles in Masti 3.