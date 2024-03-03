English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 22:55 IST

Mean Girls Star Avantika Vandanapu Credits Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots For Propelling Her Love For Cinema

Avantika Vandanapu recently about Asian women’s representation in Hollywood and credited films like 3 Idiots for pushing making her fall in love with cinema.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Avantika Vandanapu
Avantika Vandanapu | Image:avantika/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Avantika Vandanapu, who plays Karen Shetty in the new iteration of the popular teen comedy Mean Girls, made her acting debut with 2016's Telugu film Brahmotsavam. Born to an Indian family in California, the actress recently talked about Asian women’s representation in Hollywood and credited films like Matilda and 3 Idiots for pushing making her fall in love with cinema. 

Avantika Vandanapu praises Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots 

In a conversation with PTI, Avantika said that South Asian women, especially of Indian origin, taking center-stage in global titles like Bridgerton and One Day was long overdue. Crediting the women paved the way for actors like her to come up, Avantika said she and her contemporaries hope to do similar for "future generation of South Asian women" so things are a bit easier for them.

Growing up on films such as Matilda and 3 Idiots, which she described as a heartfelt portrayal of the human condition, propelled Avantika's love for cinema.

Advertisement

"Matilda shaped my interest in wanting to be in films. 3 Idiots is a classic, it was such a big film for me. I am inspired by heartfelt movies that feel like a true representation of what it means to be human and what it means to live," she said.

What is Mean Girls about? 

Mean Girls, directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr, is billed as a new twist on the 2004 modern classic which comes from the comedic mind of Tina Fey.

The new film follows Cady Heron (Angourie Rice), who joins her new high school's elite group 'The Plastics', run by Regina George (Renee Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

Advertisement

When Cady falls for Regina's ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she is at loggerheads with Regina. As Cady sets out to take down Regina with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli'i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating high school.

(with inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 22:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

an hour ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

an hour ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

an hour ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

an hour ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

an hour ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

an hour ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

an hour ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

an hour ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

an hour ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

an hour ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

an hour ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

2 hours ago
Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

3 hours ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

5 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India LIVE | India's Time Has Come: Ashwini Vaishnaw

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Meg Lanning Attains Spectacular Milestone During WPL Match

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  3. Avantika Vandanapu Credits 3 Idiots For Propelling Her Love For Cinema

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. Shehbaz Sharif 'Selected' Pakistan PM, But Army Still Pulling Strings?

    Videos19 minutes ago

  5. WPL 2024 DC vs GG Live Score: DC beats GG by 25 runs

    Sports 31 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo