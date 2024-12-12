Published 21:16 IST, December 12th 2024
Meet Aishwarya Rai's Pakistani Doppelganger Kanwal Cheema Whose Voice Also Resembles Bollywood Star
Kanwal Cheema, known as Pakistan's Aishwarya Rai, seemingly doesn't like to be compared to the Bollywood actress and her old interview stands as proof.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most talented and beautiful actresses in the entertainment world. However, over the years, we have come across several females who have similar facial features. From Sneha Ulal to Aashita Singh, the list is quite long. Now, we have found another look-alike of Aishwarya, who not just has similar features but also a voice. Unlike the above look-alikes, she is not in India but across the border – Pakistan.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look-alike living in Pakistan
Aishwarya’s look-alike is none other than Pakistani businesswoman, Kanwal Cheema. She is the founder and CEO of My Impact Meter. She hails from Islamabad and later moved to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with her parents. However, after a few years, the family returned to Pakistan. It is said that not just her looks but also her voice carries a resemblance to Aishwarya. In the photos on Instagram, Kanwal is sporting similar eye makeup to Aishwarya with center-parted hair.
Kanwal Cheema reacts to being called ‘Pakistani Aishwarya Rai’
Earlier in an interview, Kanwal was asked about her uncanny resemblance and voice with Aishwarya. On hearing this, Kanwal refused to answer the question and said if they had listened to her speech, then she would like to discuss it. "If you’ve truly listened to my speech, why not discuss that instead of my appearance?” she said. It seems she doesn't like to be compared to the Bollywood actress Aishwarya.
List of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look-alike
Aishwarya has six look-alikes across the world and they are - Lucky: No Time For Love actress Sneha Ullal, Marathi actress Manasi Naik, American–Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi, Aamna Imran, Amuj Amruta and Aashita Singh.
