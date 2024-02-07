Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 18:19 IST

Merry Christmas Director Opens Up About Box Office Comparisons With Andhadhun Amid Muted Response

Sriram Raghavan opened up about his recent release Merry Christmas. The movie stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sriram Raghavan
Sriram Raghavan | Image:Sriram Raghavan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Merry Christmas hit the big screens on January 12. Headlined by Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, the film is directed by Sriram Raghavan. The movie was shot simultaneously in English and Hindi. In a new interview, the filmmaker opened up about the box office result of the film.

Sriram Raghavan says Merry Christmas will pick up pace in second week 

After a week of theatrical run, Merry Christmas has been able to mint nearly ₹14 crore at the domestic box office. While the business is steady, the collection saw a steep decline. During a recent interaction, the director opened up about the success of the film which is being pitted against his last film Andhadun. 

"We are expecting the second week to be good. Though many people were like, we came expecting this film to be like Andhadhun, but this happens with everyone after a successful film. I liked Shaan as much as Sholay," he said, giving the example of the two Ramesh Sippy hits which released five years apart.

Sriram Raghavan says he wanted to make Merry Christmas like a no-interval film like Ittefaq 

Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, the film, set over the course of a night, revolves around two strangers whose lives get entwined after they cross paths at a restaurant on Christmas eve. "The biggest enjoyment for me as a director was the way it shifted while scripting to editing, slowly from that hard-nosed thriller to this romance. Initially, I thought it would be a 90-minute thriller with no interval like ‘Ittefaq’. That was my thing. But as we fleshed it out, it changed for the better and the best.

"I’m so glad that we decided to shift the focus as we fell in love with these characters. It became a film about broken relationships and two broken people. Essentially, it is a love story, which is disguised like a thriller. That’s the big twist," Raghavan told PTI in an interview.
(With inputs from PTI)

Published January 19th, 2024 at 18:19 IST

