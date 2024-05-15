Metro In Dino: BTS Photo Of Ali Fazal-Fatima Sana Shaikh With Director Anurag Basu Goes Viral

Advertisement

Metro In Dino is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film features an ensemble star cast including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi and Anupam Kher. Ahead of the film’s release, on November 29, a photo from the behind-the-scene of the Anurag Basu directorial is doing rounds on social media.

Ali Fazal - Sana Shaikh’s Metro In Dino BTS photo goes viral

On May 14, a behind-the-scene photo from the sets of Metro…In Dino began doing rounds on social media. In the photo, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh can be seen posing with the film’s director Anurag Basu. The selfie of the actors is one of the first photos from the film’s set.

First look of Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh from Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino out, watch : Bollywood News https://t.co/FvcRXJOXrg pic.twitter.com/CKhBy7rIG0 — 3Aces India News (@3acesindianews)

A source close to the production told ANI that the actors share a good bond with each other. "Ali and Fatima are being paired for the first time together. They have a great friendship both on and off sets. They have wrapped up two schedules together and will be shooting for another schedule soon in Mumbai," the source shared.

What is Metro..In Dino about?

Metro In Dino is a sequel to the 2007 film Life in a... Metro. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film is an anthology movie. Originally, the film was slated to hit theatres on March 29 this year. It was then postponed to September. It will now hit the theatres on November 29.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu had earlier told ANI, "Metro In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!" He added, "The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work.”