Updated April 6th, 2024 at 14:06 IST

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone Shares Cryptic Post, Says 'Posting Less, Accomplishing More'

On April 6, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram to share a post about, comparing, complaining and discussing less to accomplish more.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone | Image:Instagram/DeepikaPadukone
  • 2 min read
Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone shared a cryptic post on her social media handle on Saturday, April 6. The actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a post that read about posting less and doing more. Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first child with husband Ranveer Singh, was last seen in the Republic Day release Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan.

Deepika shares cryptic post on  comparing less

While most of the celebrities are extremely active on social media and are often found talking to the media and paps, Deepika Padukone is mostly a rare sight for many. Except for her movie promotions, the actress is not seen taking part in any public gatherings usually.

Amid all this, on April 6, the Padmavat star took to her Instagram stories to share a post that read, "Posting less. Doing more. Comparing less. Reflecting more. Complaining less. Praying more. Discusiing less. Accomplishing more."

Deepika Padukone was last seen in pre-wedding festivities hosted by the Ambanis in Jamnagar. The couple was there from March 2 to March 4. It was on the morning of March 2 that the couple decided to announe their first pregnancy.

What is Deepika Padukone upto?

Deepika, who won't be attending this year's Met Gala, will be seen  in one of the most anticipated films of the year Kalki 2898 AD. The film directed by Nag Ashwin will star Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in the lead roles.

Published April 6th, 2024 at 14:06 IST

