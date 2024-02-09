Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 8th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

Mom-To-Be Yami Gautam Says It Was 'Mentally Draining' To Shoot Article 370 While Being Pregnant

Yami Gautam has opened up on the challenges of being pregnant while shooting for the film Article 370. The actress called the process 'mentally draining'.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mom-to-be Yami Gautam confirmed her pregnancy by attending the trailer launch of her upcoming Article 370 while flaunting a baby bump. The actress attended the trailer launch along with her husband Aditya Dhar. Videos and photos of the couple from the event are now doing rounds on social media. 

Yami Gautam details challenges faced during shoot 

Yami Gautam headlines the film Article 370 which will hit the big screen in February. Ahead of the release of the movie, the actress announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Aditya Dhar. While attending the event, Yami opened up about the challenges she faced while shooting for the film while being pregnant.

At the event, Yami said, ““It was mentally draining. I could write thesis on it. There are so many questions, the firsts are always challenging. If you ask me about motherhood and everything coming together, I really don’t know what I would have done had Aditya not been there by my side, and Lokesh bhaiyaa, everybody….” She further expressed gratitude to all the doctors and people involved in the film to take care of her. She shared that she went through rigorous training and so everyone had to be careful. Yami elaborated, “There was a rigorous training that was involved for the film. You want to be cautious, careful and I am thankful to all the doctors who were supervising this secretly. We were mostly left with the talking portions (by the time I was expecting a baby) so we could manage. But this felt surreal, because the baby was also a part of it. Some of the inspiration also came from how I saw my mother work her way through.” 

Yami Gautam’s husband says the film was a ‘family affair’ 

Speaking about the pregnancy, Aditya Dhar said, “This film is a family affair. My brother was there, my wife was there and there is a baby on its way. It was an amazing time, the way the film happened, the way we got to know about the baby.” 

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the knot in 2021. the two have been dating ever since their first encounter on the sets of Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actress's hometown of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, was the site of their nuptials. 

Published February 8th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

