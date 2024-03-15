×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 23:55 IST

Moushumi Chatterjee Takes A Dig At Jaya Bachchan's 'Rude' Behaviour Towards Paps: I'm Much Better

Moushumi seemed to be taking a dig at Jaya Bachchan's rude behaviour toward the paparazzi. She even claimed herself to be a 'better person' than Jaya.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jaya Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee
Jaya Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Jaya Bachchan is known for her impatience and quirky interactions with paparazzi. The actress has been snapped schooling the photographers on more than one occasion. Recently, Moushumi Chatterjee seemed to be taking a dig at Jaya for her rude behaviour toward the paps.

Moushumi Chatterjee claims she is better than Jaya Bachchan

Moushumi recently attended the Critics Choice Awards, where the actress became agitated after photographers constantly asked her to pose for their cameras. When a crew member made the comparison between Moushumi and Jaya, the former remarked right away saying, “I am a much better person than Jaya Bachchan.”

The moment she finished speaking, the paparazzi went nuts and began yelling for Moushumi. She gladly complied when they asked her to take some solo photos as well. The Manzil star even acknowledged the paparazzi's efforts, saying that she and the other actors would not be here if it weren't for them. 

Moushumi Chatterjee recalls being replaced by Jaya Bachchan

During the 1970s, the business was rife with accounts about actresses' hostility against one another and it was uncommon to see them getting along. Jaya Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee were two such formidable 70s peers. Both of them dominated the Bengali and Hindi cinema industries at the same time and were each other’s competitors. 

In an old interview, Moushumi also talked about the time when she was replaced by Jaya in Gulzar-directorial Koshish (1972), after filming it for three days. The actress said, “I shot for three days, and I could see what manipulations were done in those three days. I could see Jaya Bachchan’s secretary; she was there from morning to night at the office. And all of a sudden Gulzar da, whom I had known since Geetanjali and who used to teach my mother-in-law Urdu, said, ‘You have got to shoot from tomorrow to little late in the night.’ I had just had a baby and I said, ‘I cannot, I have a child at home. I can only shoot in one shift.’ Then he said in front of everybody, ‘You know so many actresses are there in line to take that spot.’ I got triggered, and I said, ‘Then take them.’"

Published March 14th, 2024 at 23:55 IST

