Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated movie Mr & Mrs Mahi. As the release date is nearing, the makers are keeping the fans hooked by giving updates about the movie. Speaking of which, on Wednesday, the makers unveiled the first look of Janhvi and Rajkummar as Mr Mahendra and Mrs Mahima Mahi.

Mr & Mrs Mahi are big cricket fans?

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a series of posters that showed her and Rajkummar in a crowded stadium enjoying a cricket match. They are sporting Indian jerseys and standing close celebrating the moment. Indian flag could be seen painted on their faces. The other posters show them screaming with joy. The poster introduces the couple as "An imperfectly perfect partnership."

“Miliye Mr aur Mrs Mahi se, inke liye life is cricket aur cricket is life. cricket se badh ke, Mr Mahi only loves his dear wife.” Producer Karan Johar penned, “Love, ALL OUT! Witness a glimpse of an imperfectly perfect partnership that goes beyond the boundaries," read the caption.

What else do we know about Mr and Mrs Mahi?

Helmed by Sharan Sharma, the movie also stars Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. The film is touted to be a cricket drama that will show Janhvi as a cricketer, who is a fan of former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The makers have kept the plot of the film under wraps and are yet to release the trailer. Mr and Mrs Mahi will mark Rajkummar Rao's second collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor. Previously, they worked on the horror-comedy film Roohi (2021), in which Janhvi played a ghost. The movie is produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions and will hit the theatres on May 31.

