The makers of Mr and Mrs Mahi recently released the trailer of the film. The movie features Jahnvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao as the main leads. In the trailer, the duo played the role of a married couple who also happen to love cricket.

Mr and Mrs Mahi trailer is out

The trailer for Mr. & Mrs. Mahi promises a rollercoaster of emotions. It opens with Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's characters, about to tie the knot. While Janhvi's character, Mahi, is engrossed in classic literature, Rajkummar's character is more focused on social media and mundane affairs.

Despite their differences, they share a passion for cricket. Flashbacks reveal Rajkummar's shattered dreams of playing for India, leading him to coach Janhvi's character, who is initially reluctant. As their story unfolds, it's a journey filled with drama, dreams, and the shared pursuit of cricket.

What else do we know about Mr and Mrs Mahi?

Helmed by Sharan Sharma, the movie also stars Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. The film is touted to be a cricket drama that will show Janhvi as a cricketer, who is a fan of former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The makers have kept the plot of the film under wraps. Mr and Mrs Mahi will mark Rajkummar Rao's second collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor. Previously, they worked on the horror-comedy film Roohi (2021), in which Janhvi played a ghost. The movie is produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions and will hit the theatres on May 31.

What caused the delay of Mr and Mrs Mahi?

Mr and Mrs Mahi's production was completed in May 2023. Soon after the film's wrap, the makers announced the release date of April 19, 2024. Although the reason for the delay was unknown, it appeared that the film was experiencing some major issues. One of the issues was reportedly the release of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, which too is a sports biography. It seemed that the creators did not intend their film to clash with Maidaan.