Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor have begun their promotional diaries for Mr & Mrs Mahi. The duo started the journey from Varanasi where they performed Ganga Aarti and offered prayers. Several photos and videos from their visit are going viral on the internet, piquing the interest of the movie buffs.

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor visit Dashashwamedh Ghat

On Monday, Mr & Mrs Mahi's co-stars Rajkummar and Janhvi jetted off to Varanasi after casting their votes. Before kick-starting with the promotions, they performed Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. In the viral video, Janhvi and Rajkummar dressed in indo-western ensembles can be performing puja while the priests recite the mantras.

VIDEO | Actors Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) and Janhvi Kapoor offer prayers at Dashashwamedh ghat in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/YkMpWM0yAU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News)

Janhvi can be seen in a pastel blue and silver saree accessorised with a jhumka. She kept her make-up light and styled her hair in a sleek bun. She accentuated her look by tying gajara around her bun. Rajkummar, on the other hand, wore a white shirt paired with matching pants.

Later, while addressing the media, the actress expressed her excitement over the movie and called it her career’s “most important” movie. “We are very excited to promote such a special film here. We have made this movie with complete honesty and would like to share it with you. It is my career’s most important film,” she said.

VIDEO | Here’s what actor Janhvi Kapoor said after reaching Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, to promote her new film ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’.



"We are very excited to promote such a special film here. We have made this movie with complete honesty and would like to share it with you. It is my… pic.twitter.com/cNv6gTKa4L — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News)

What else do we know about Mr & Mrs Mahi?

On the first day of the promotions, that is on Monday, the makers unveiled the second track from the film. A soul-stirring and soothing track is titled Agar Ho Tum. It features the bond between the characters who had an arranged marriage. It is penned by Kausar Munir, sung by Jubin Nautiyal and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Prior to this, they released the first track Dekha Tenu from the movie. It is a recreation of the popular verse from the song Say Shava Shava from the movie Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Mr & Mrs Mahi is a sports drama helmed by Sharan Sharma and presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions. It will release in theatres on May 31.