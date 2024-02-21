English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 00:50 IST

Mrunal Thakur Buys Properties Worth ₹10 Crore From Kangana Ranaut's Family Members

Mrunal Thakur has achieved a new personal milestone in her life. The Sita Raman actress is now the proud owner of not one but two properties in Mumbai.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur | Image:mrunalthakur/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur's professional success is amply reflecting in the actress' personal milestones. As per documents accessed by Zapkey, Mrunal has invested in some major real estate buys in Mumbai along with her father. The cost of these properties come up to around ₹10 crores.

Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur purchases two properties in Mumbai


The accessed documents reveal that Mrunal Thakur and her father Udaysingh Bhatesingh Thakur have purchased two properties in Mumbai’s Andheri West area. What's more, both these properties have been purchased from members of actress Kangana Ranaut's family. The first property, an apartment, has been purchased from Akshat Deep Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut's brother at a price of ₹5 crores. The second property, also an apartment, has been purchased by the father-daughter duo from Amar Deep Singh Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut’s father, at the same price. This brings the cumulative price of the properties to the aforementioned ₹10 crores.

Advertisement


As per the sale deed documents, both apartments belong to a project called Oberoi Springs in Andheri West, which is also where the actress currently resides. As per the registration documents, the apartments were registered on January 25. The documents go on to reveal that the area of the first apartment is 94.46 square meters for which a stamp duty of ₹30 lakh was paid. The size of the second apartment is 92.66 square meters for which a stamp duty of also ₹30 lakh was paid.

Advertisement

What is next for Mrunal Thakur professionally?


2023 was a key note year in Mrunal Thakur's professional life. The actress featured in six releases over the course of the year, also making her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. The films in question are Selfiee, Gumraah, Lust Stories 2, Aankh Micholi and Pippa with Hi Nanna being her last release for the year.

Advertisement

The actress will next be seen in Parasuram's Family Star, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She also has Pooja Meri Jaan in the works, currently in post-production. 

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 23:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

2 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

2 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

2 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

2 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

2 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

2 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

2 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

2 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

2 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

2 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

3 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

3 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

a day ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mrunal Buys Properties Worth ₹10 Crore From Kangana's Family

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  2. Vijay Fan Seeks Encouragement For Exams, Actor Makes Her A BIG Promise

    Entertainment34 minutes ago

  3. Throwback To Virushka's Family Moments

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  4. Malaika Arora To Kareena Kapoor Khan: Celebs Embrace Neon Outfits

    Galleriesan hour ago

  5. Kareena Ignores Shahid At DPIFF 2024? Video Goes Viral

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo