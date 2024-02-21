Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur's professional success is amply reflecting in the actress' personal milestones. As per documents accessed by Zapkey, Mrunal has invested in some major real estate buys in Mumbai along with her father. The cost of these properties come up to around ₹10 crores.

Mrunal Thakur purchases two properties in Mumbai



The accessed documents reveal that Mrunal Thakur and her father Udaysingh Bhatesingh Thakur have purchased two properties in Mumbai’s Andheri West area. What's more, both these properties have been purchased from members of actress Kangana Ranaut's family. The first property, an apartment, has been purchased from Akshat Deep Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut's brother at a price of ₹5 crores. The second property, also an apartment, has been purchased by the father-daughter duo from Amar Deep Singh Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut’s father, at the same price. This brings the cumulative price of the properties to the aforementioned ₹10 crores.

As per the sale deed documents, both apartments belong to a project called Oberoi Springs in Andheri West, which is also where the actress currently resides. As per the registration documents, the apartments were registered on January 25. The documents go on to reveal that the area of the first apartment is 94.46 square meters for which a stamp duty of ₹30 lakh was paid. The size of the second apartment is 92.66 square meters for which a stamp duty of also ₹30 lakh was paid.

What is next for Mrunal Thakur professionally?



2023 was a key note year in Mrunal Thakur's professional life. The actress featured in six releases over the course of the year, also making her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. The films in question are Selfiee, Gumraah, Lust Stories 2, Aankh Micholi and Pippa with Hi Nanna being her last release for the year.

The actress will next be seen in Parasuram's Family Star, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She also has Pooja Meri Jaan in the works, currently in post-production.