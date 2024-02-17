Mrunal Thakur Calls Animal Star Rashmika Mandanna ‘Fiesty’, Says She Is Always ‘On Her Toes’

Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur is basking in the success of her recent outing Hi Nanna. Days after receiving critical acclaim the actress gave an interview to reflect on her career. In the interview, the actress also opened up about Asnimal actress Rashmika Mandanna, with whom she shared the screen in the film Sita Raman.

Mrunal Thakur praises Rashmika

In an interview with Galatta India, Mrunal Thakur opened up about her equation with Rashmika Mandanna. For the unversed, the actresses costarred in Mrunal’s Telugu debut Sita Ramam. The Hi Nanna actress claimed to be in ‘awe’ of Rashmika.

Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur file photo | Image: Instagram

Talking about Rashmika, Mrunal Thakur said, “Rashmika’s energy. She is always on her toes and I love that about her. She is a feisty woman. I have never seen girls who are not afraid of choosing parts like Afreen and she did it. I don’t think anyone apart from Rashmika could do Afreen. I am happy that she is making her own decisions.”

Mrunal Thakur talks about her Hi Nanna co-star Nani

In the same interview, the actress also opined about her Hi Nanna co-star Nani. Having recently worked with him, the actress shared some interesting insights about the actor. She said, “Nani garu is very instinctive and very aware of the cameras and everything.”

Mrunal Thakur and Nani

Further, the actress elaborated on how he would help her on set and make the filming process easier for her. She said, “If something is not right, he will have a conversation with me and explain to me that ‘Mrunal…sorry Yashna’ (her character) and I like that because I am not Mrunal, I am Yashna at that point of time and he would say ‘Maybe you could try this’. So, all these inputs I keep getting from him also because he’s so experienced. It’s really nice to keep getting that feedback constantly and I like that because sometimes what I think and sometimes what I do when I go on sets, that one suggestion would just elevate the scene.”