Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 10:42 IST

Mrunal Thakur Calls Animal Star Rashmika Mandanna ‘Fiesty’, Says She Is Always ‘On Her Toes’

Mrunal Thakur, in a new interview, opened up about her equation with Rashmika Mandanna with whom she made her Telugu debut in the film Sita Raman.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mrunal Thakur with Rashmika Mandanna
Mrunal Thakur with Rashmika Mandanna | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur is basking in the success of her recent outing Hi Nanna. Days after receiving critical acclaim the actress gave an interview to reflect on her career. In the interview, the actress also opened up about Asnimal actress Rashmika Mandanna, with whom she shared the screen in the film Sita Raman. 

Mrunal Thakur praises Rashmika

In an interview with Galatta India, Mrunal Thakur opened up about her equation with Rashmika Mandanna. For the unversed, the actresses costarred in Mrunal’s Telugu debut Sita Ramam. The Hi Nanna actress claimed to be in ‘awe’ of Rashmika. 

Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur file photo | Image: Instagram 

Talking about Rashmika, Mrunal Thakur said, “Rashmika’s energy. She is always on her toes and I love that about her. She is a feisty woman. I have never seen girls who are not afraid of choosing parts like Afreen and she did it. I don’t think anyone apart from Rashmika could do Afreen. I am happy that she is making her own decisions.” 

Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur talks about her Hi Nanna co-star Nani 

In the same interview, the actress also opined about her Hi Nanna co-star Nani. Having recently worked with him, the actress shared some interesting insights about the actor. She said, “Nani garu is very instinctive and very aware of the cameras and everything.”

Advertisement
Mrunal Thakur and Nani

Further, the actress elaborated on how he would help her on set and make the filming process easier for her. She said, “If something is not right, he will have a conversation with me and explain to me that ‘Mrunal…sorry Yashna’ (her character) and I like that because I am not Mrunal, I am Yashna at that point of time and he would say ‘Maybe you could try this’. So, all these inputs I keep getting from him also because he’s so experienced. It’s really nice to keep getting that feedback constantly and I like that because sometimes what I think and sometimes what I do when I go on sets, that one suggestion would just elevate the scene.”

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 10:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

12 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

12 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

12 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

12 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

18 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

18 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

18 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

18 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

18 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

18 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

18 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

18 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

18 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

18 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

19 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

19 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India News LIVE: BJP National Council Meet Begins

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. Premalu Enjoys Good Valentine's Week Run, Opposes Mammootty's Bramayugam

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  3. BMW i16, the i8 successor, left unrevealed

    Business News20 minutes ago

  4. Get Rid Of Your Menstrual Pain With These Home Remedies

    Lifestyle Health26 minutes ago

  5. First time in 16 years, Ajinkya Rahane given out for obstructing field

    Sports 28 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo