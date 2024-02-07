Mrunal Thakur Drops Video Of 'Best Flight Ever' With Abhimanyu Dasani

Advertisement

A video showing actor Abhimanyu Dasani entertaining everyone on a flight is going viral. The viral video also features other big names of the B-town. Mrunal Thakur who is currently basking in the success of her recent release Hi Nanna can also be seen on the flight.

Viral videos show celebs having fun on the flight

The viral flight video which is being said to be shot while a group of celebrities were returning after an event is surfing all over the internet. The video features Abhimanyu Dasani along with Mrunal Thakur, Shefali Shah, Medha Shankr, and Fardeen Khan. All the passengers can be seen hotting and clapping while the Meenakshi Sundareshwar entertains them. Abhimanyu can be heard saying in the video, “Photos can’t capture the voices. So I am shooting a video.. Everybody makes some noise”. On the other hand, Mrunal says in the end, “Best flight ever.”

Abhimanyu Dasani and Mrunal Thakur were seen together on the silver screen last year. The duo together in Aankh Micholi which was a comedy drama. The storyline ran around a family of misfits trying to hide some secrets from the NRI suitor and his family as they wanted their daughter to get married to a well-to-do NRI guy. The film received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences alike.

Mrunal Thakur on doing romantic films

Mrunal Thakur is much recognized for her roles in movies like Jersey, Super 30, and Pippa amongst others. The actress is currently enjoying the appreciation for her last release Hi Nanna.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actress was asked about the possibility of love stories in Hindi, to which the actress opined that she is not popular enough to get one. She stated, “I’m not popular enough to get a love story yet. I have to be popular to get a love story, no?” While the actress has a lot of films in the pipeline, none of them are romantic films.