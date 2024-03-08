Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur is one of the rising actors in the entertainment industry who has made her mark with films like Hi Nanna, Sita Ramam and others. In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Mrunal Thakur narrated an incident where people she had worked with refused to recognise her. She also revealed how she had to re-introduce herself to them after they failed to acknowledge her.

Mrunal Thakur gets upset as she recalls a past incident

During the interview, the host asked Mrunal that has she met people within the industry who did not take her very seriously in the beginning and now those are the same people who are coming to her to appreciate her work. Responding to the question, Mrunal said, "I don't keep personal grudges. I know there are moments, there are times where they refused, they just did not acknowledge me. They would walk past through me like I was a dead soul like a spirit. However, it doesn't cost you dollars to re-introduce yourself. I have gone up to people and re-introduced myself, multiple times."

She further added that some of them were the people she had worked with and they refused to recognise her. But she thanked them for the contribution they made in her life.

What's next for Mrunal Thakur?

Mrunal Thakur is currently gearing up for her film titled Family Star with Vijay Deverakonda. Family Star marks Vijay Deverakonda's second collaboration with director Parasuram Petla, following the 2018 blockbuster film Geetha Govindam, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna. Family Star is billed as an action film, with Divyansha Kaushik, Ajay Ghosh, and others playing key roles alongside the Kushi actor and Mrunal Thakur.