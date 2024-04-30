Mrunal Thakur Says She Turned Down Movies Over Intimate Scenes: I Would Get Sacred

Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur has off late, been making formidable strides in her career. The actress, who had debuted in Tollywood back in 2022 with Sita Ramam, last featured in her third Telugu project, the Vijay Deverakonda starrer The Family Star. The actress recently opened up about losing out on multiple opportunities - due to her apprehension towards, and her parent's disapproval of, intimate scenes.

Doing intimate scenes was an absolute no-no for Mrunal Thakur



In a recent interview with iDiva, Mrunal Thakur opened up about several potentially big opportunities she missed out on. The reason behind the same, was her being scared to be intimate or overtly romantic on camera. She said, "I was not really comfortable doing scenes which were intimate, like romantically. I would just get scared, I’d just say no to a film, but how long could I say no?"

Not just this, her parents too - who anyway had to be persistently convinced to let her even join showbiz in the first place - were not at all in favour of Mrunal featuring in intimate scenes, particularly her father. However, once Mrunal worked through her own fears, she also managed to get through to her father. She shared, "There was a point I had to sit down with my parents and tell them that ‘Papa, I cannot miss a part because sometimes it’s there, it’s not my choice."

What changed?



Mrunal has of course worked through her fear of being intimate on screen. The actress also went into detail about why she felt she needed to let go of the above mentioned restriction. More than being intimate on screen, her fear of doing so was limiting her scope as an actor. The hardest part of saying no to films simply based on the presence of intimate scenes, was that the actress truly wanted to be a part of many of these projects.

She said, "As much as I wanted to do a film, I had to drop because there was a kissing scene involved. As an actor, you need to be ready because sometimes that’s the demand (of the scene). If you are not comfortable, you can tell, you can talk about it but I kept missing out on films because of that."