Published 14:54 IST, January 22nd 2025
Mujhe Nikaal Diya: Akshay Kumar Reacts To Being Replaced By Kartik Aaryan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa Sequels
Akshay Kumar headlined the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa film in 2007 but did not return to the horror-comedy sequels in 2022 and 2024 directed by Anees Bazmee.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Bhool Bhulaiyaa is one of the most popular horror-comedy franchises in Bollywood. The first movie, which was a remake of the Malayalam hit, hit the big screens in 2007 and became a cult classic over the years. Akshay Kumar, played the lead role of Dr Aditya Srivastav, while Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Ameesha Patel essayed other pivotal roles. Priyadarshan directed the first film, while the sequels released in 2022 and 2024 were helmed by Anees Bazmee and featured Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. Both films emerged as box office blockbusters but fared critically worse than the original. In a new media interview, Akshay Kumar reveals why he was not a part of the franchise beyond the first film.
Why was Akshay Kumar not a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?
Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his film Sky Force. Also featuring Veer Pahariya, the movie will hit the big screens on January 24. Ahead of the release, the cast has been attending pre-release events for the movie. During one such promotional event, the actor spoke about his absence from the horror-comedy franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
During a conversation with Pinkvilla, a fan praised Akshay's performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa and enquired about him not returning to the sequels of the movie. In his signature style, Akshay Kumar quipped, “Beta, mujhe nikaal diya tha. (I was removed) That’s it.” His answer is now viral on social media.
What director Priyadharshan said on not returning to Bhool Bhualiyaa sequels
In an old interview with PTI, the veteran director said he is also looking forward to the release of the third part of the horror comedy franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which hit the big screens on Diwali 2024. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is directed by Anees Bazmee, who also directed 2022's sequel. The second part was a spiritual follow-up to Priyadarshan’s 2007 film of the same name, whichstarred Kumar and Vidya Balan. "Anees Bazmee did a good job with the second part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. I think he will do the third part also well," Priyadarshan said.
Priyadarshan said he is "not interested" in directing sequels of his own films. He, however, has been asked to make the second part of his hit films, including Hungama, Malamaal Weekly, Garam Masala, and De Dana Dhan. "I believe a movie can be (only) made once and when the film really works well, people enjoy it. Expectations (are there), maybe you will get the initial (audiences), but there’s always this thing that 'it didn’t come up to the expectations of the first one'.
(With inputs from PTI)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 14:54 IST, January 22nd 2025