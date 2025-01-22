Mujhe Nikaal Diya: Akshay Kumar Reacts To Being Replaced By Kartik Aaryan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa Sequels

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is one of the most popular horror-comedy franchises in Bollywood. The first movie, which was a remake of the Malayalam hit, hit the big screens in 2007 and became a cult classic over the years. Akshay Kumar, played the lead role of Dr Aditya Srivastav, while Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Ameesha Patel essayed other pivotal roles. Priyadarshan directed the first film, while the sequels released in 2022 and 2024 were helmed by Anees Bazmee and featured Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. Both films emerged as box office blockbusters but fared critically worse than the original. In a new media interview, Akshay Kumar reveals why he was not a part of the franchise beyond the first film.

Why was Akshay Kumar not a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his film Sky Force. Also featuring Veer Pahariya, the movie will hit the big screens on January 24. Ahead of the release, the cast has been attending pre-release events for the movie. During one such promotional event, the actor spoke about his absence from the horror-comedy franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa.



A file photo of Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa | Image: X

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, a fan praised Akshay's performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa and enquired about him not returning to the sequels of the movie. In his signature style, Akshay Kumar quipped, “Beta, mujhe nikaal diya tha. (I was removed) That’s it.” His answer is now viral on social media.

What director Priyadharshan said on not returning to Bhool Bhualiyaa sequels

In an old interview with PTI, the veteran director said he is also looking forward to the release of the third part of the horror comedy franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which hit the big screens on Diwali 2024. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is directed by Anees Bazmee, who also directed 2022's sequel. The second part was a spiritual follow-up to Priyadarshan’s 2007 film of the same name, whichstarred Kumar and Vidya Balan. "Anees Bazmee did a good job with the second part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. I think he will do the third part also well," Priyadarshan said.

A file photo of Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa | Image: X