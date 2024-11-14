sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tulsi Gabbard | Donald Trump | Bomb Scare | Air Pollution | US Elections |

Published 17:16 IST, November 14th 2024

Mukesh Khanna Blasts Akshay Kumar For His Portrayal Of Prithviraj Chauhan: Sirf Muchein Aur Wig...

After Ranveer Singh, Mukesh Khanna now takes a dig at Akshay Kumar. He slammed the actor for his portrayal of Prithviraj Chauhan in the movie Samrat Prithviraj.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mukesh Khanna (L), A still from Samrat Prithviraj (r)
Mukesh Khanna (L), A still from Samrat Prithviraj (r) | Image: Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

17:16 IST, November 14th 2024