Published 17:16 IST, November 14th 2024
Mukesh Khanna Blasts Akshay Kumar For His Portrayal Of Prithviraj Chauhan: Sirf Muchein Aur Wig...
After Ranveer Singh, Mukesh Khanna now takes a dig at Akshay Kumar. He slammed the actor for his portrayal of Prithviraj Chauhan in the movie Samrat Prithviraj.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Mukesh Khanna (L), A still from Samrat Prithviraj (r) | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
17:16 IST, November 14th 2024