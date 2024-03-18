Advertisement

Actor Mukesh Khanna who is celebrated for his iconic portrayal of the popular superhero Shaktimaan, recently stirred the social media with his commentary on the speculated collaboration between actor Ranveer Singh and the legendary character played by him once upon a time.

Mukesh takes down the video criticising Ranveer

Khanna initially took to his social media platforms to voice his views on the ongoing rumours surrounding the casting of a potential Shaktimaan movie featuring Ranveer Singh. However, both the YouTube video and Instagram post have since been removed by the veteran actor.

What did Mukesh say about Ranveer?

The controversy erupted following reports circulating in the media about Singh's alleged involvement in the superhero film project. Reacting to these speculations, Khanna expressed his disapproval through a video shared on his social media channels which generated mixed reactions from fans.

Speculations regarding the casting gained traction after Khanna, known for his portrayal of Shaktimaan in the television series, announced plans for a three-film series based on the iconic superhero in June last year.

In his criticism of Singh, Khanna expressed, "From the last few months, rumours have it that Ranveer Singh would portray Shaktimaan. And everyone was angry about it. I remained silent. But when channels started announcing that Ranveer had been signed, I had to speak up. And, I have said that no matter how big a star he is, a person with such kind of image can never become Shaktimaan. I have put my foot down. Now let's see what happens next."

Khanna talked about the significance of playing the essence of Shaktimaan beyond mere physicality and said, "I have told the producers that your competition is not with Spider-Man, Batman, Captain Planet. Shaktimaan is not just a superhero, he has also become a super teacher. Now, the actor who takes on the role should have the quality that when he speaks, people will listen. There are big actors, but their image comes in the middle.”