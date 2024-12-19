Published 14:53 IST, December 19th 2024
Mukesh Khanna Fears Ranbir's Negative Role In Animal Can Affect Ramayana: If You Are Playing Ram...
Mukesh Khanna shared that comparisons with OG Lord Ram Arun Govil are inevitable as Ranbir Kapoor gears up to play the role in Ramayana movies.
Mukesh Khanna was recently involved in a war of words with Sonakshi Sinha after he questioned her "upbringing" while referring to an old video of the actress in which she failed to answer a question about Ramayana. Now, in a new interview, Khanna talked about the upcoming duology Ramayana from Nitesh Tiwari and talked about whether or not Ranbir Kapoor is a good choice to essay the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial.
'Comparisons with Arun Govil are inevitable'
In a conversation with Mid-Day, Mukesh was asked about Ranbir’s casting as Lord Ram. At first, the Shaktimaan actor was hesitant but talked about how the pinnacle of the portrayal of the mythological character would be Arun Govil, who played the part in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan.
“I won’t say anything about this, if I do, they’ll accuse me of commenting about everyone and everything. They’ve ruined my reputation. I recently commented about Jackie Shroff’s son… I’m not rude, but I speak my mind. If they’re making a Ramayana, comparisons with Arun Govil will be inevitable," he said, referring to his performance in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan.
He added, "What Arun Govil did with the role has become the gold standard. All I can say is that whoever plays Ram must embody Ram; he shouldn’t look like Raavan. In their real life, if they are a (lampat chhichhora) lewd hooligan, then it will show on screen. If you’re playing Ram, you’re not allowed to party and drink. But who am I to decide who plays Ram?"
Mukesh Khanna on Prabhas playing Lord Ram in Adipurush
Before Ranbir Kapoor, Telugu star Prabhas played the role of Lord Ram in Adiprush. However, the Om Raut directorial failed at the box office and also faced severe criticism for its dialogues, characterisation and VFX.
About Prabhas playing Lord Ram, Mukesh Khanna said, "He wasn’t accepted by the public, despite being such a huge star. Not because he’s a bad actor, but because he doesn’t look like Ram… The actor playing Ram now is the beacon of the Kapoor family. He’s a fine actor… But I will look at his face, and he should look like Ram. He’s just done Animal, and his negative personality was highlighted in that movie. I hope that doesn’t disturb this…"
