Advertisement

Months ago, Mukesh Khanna, known for his role as Shaktimaan, had taken to his social media handle to criticise Ranveer Singh after the reports of him playing Shaktimaan in the upcoming trilogy went viral. He opposed Ranveer as a choice to play Shaktimaan and asserted that despite Ranveer's star power, he could never embody the essence of Shaktimaan. However, now the veteran actor has taken a U-turn on his opinion after the '83 actor visited Khanna.

Ranveer Singh meets Mukesh Khanna amid being roped in Shaktimaan

On Wednesday, Mukesh Khanna took to his Instagram handle and shared a video to clarify the situation between him and Ranveer. There were rumours that Ranveer met Khanna to take his blessings for Shaktimaan. In the video, Khanna said Ranveer came to meet him but denied reacting to the rumours. He shared photos posing with the actor and spoke highly of him. He described the actor as a "very good person with a dynamic personality" and called him the "most energetic actor in the industry.”

He didn't get into the details of his conversation with Ranveer and just mentioned that they discussed a wide range of topics for 3-4 hours. However, he maintained the secrecy around the reports of Ranveer joining Shakitimaan. He emphasised that makers are yet to finalise the lead role.

Advertisement

Sharing the video, he wrote a long caption. "The whole country wants to know. Who is Shaktimaan? Including me. Breaking news is yet to come. Speculation is going on. It is on the heights of the sky. Recently strong contender of title Ranveer Singh came to meet me. A lot of talks have happened. But the needle of the clock is still stuck there," an excerpt from his post read.

What else do we know about Shaktimaan?

According to reports, the film has been in the writing stage for over three years and the team has finally cracked a script that is reportedly worthy of doing justice to the legacy of Shaktimaan. It is reported that the film will be helmed by Minnal Murali film director Basil Joseph, with Sony Pictures India and Sajid Nadiadwala bankrolling the film. However, an official confirmation is awaited.