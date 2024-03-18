Advertisement

Ranveer Singh, who is busy with the shoot of his highly anticipated film Don 3, has also been roped in for the film Shaktimaan. It is also reported that the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani star will begin the film's shoot soon after wrapping up Farhan Akhtar's film. Amid this, Mukesh Khanna who played the role of Shaktimaan in the popular TV series of the same title has reacted to the news. The veteran star expressed his disappointment with Ranveer's involvement in the film.

Mukesh Khanna on Ranveer Singh playing the role of Shaktimaan

Taking to his Instagram handle, Khanna penned a note opposing and criticising Ranveer as a choice to play Shaktimaan. He voiced his concerns, asserting that despite Ranveer's star power, he could never embody the essence of Shaktimaan. “The entire social media has been full of rumours for months that Ranveer will do Shaktimaan. While the fans were angered with this news, I remained silent. But when channels also started announcing that Ranveer had been signed, I had to open my mouth and said that no matter how big a star a person is, he can be Shaktimaan? I have put my foot down. Now, let's wait and watch what happens next?"

(A file photo of Ranveer Singh | Image: Instagram)

Mukesh Khanna shares the ideal qualities for an actor to bag Shaktimaan

In the same video, the veteran actor revealed that he has already told the producers that their competition is not with Spider-Man, Batman, or Captain Planet. “Shaktimaan is not just a superhero, but also a super teacher”, said Khanna.

Sharing the qualities an actor should have to play Shaktimaan, Khanna said, "The actor who takes on the role should have the quality that when he speaks, people will listen. There are big actors, but their image comes in the middle. If Shaktimaan is made, then he has to be powerful because he comes next to Sarva Shaktimaan. Sarva Shaktimaan is God. He is the strongest in the universe. He has everything. The physical casting is a must. I have also said that if the movie runs, it will run on content and not because of a superstar."

(A file photo of Mukesh Khanna | Image: Instagram)

Khanna also took a dig at other Indian heroes and said, “So far no actor in the Indian film industry can portray Shaktimaan.”

What do we know about Shaktimaan?

According to reports, the film has been in the writing stage for over three years and the team has finally cracked a script that is reportedly worthy of doing justice to the legacy of Shaktimaan. It is reported that the film will be helmed by Minnal Murali film director Basil Joseph, with Sony Pictures India and Sajid Nadiadwala bankrolling the film. However, an official confirmation is awaited.