Mumtaz Was Labelled 'B-Grade' Actor Until This Hero Agreed To Do A Film With Her

Mumtaz, who is one of the greatest names in the Bollywood industry, didn't have a great start at the film industry. The actress, who is known for classics like Roti, Loafer, and Dushmun, was once labelled a B-grade actor. In a recent interview, the actress revealed the reason behind the same and how Dilip Kumar changed her career.

Why Mumtaz was labelled B-grade actor?

The 76-year-old actress, in an interview with DawnNews, revealed that she was labelled a B-grade actor because she did a lot of small roles.

She said, "I was given the label of a B-grade actor because I did a lot of small roles. I also did comedy with Mehboob sahab. I just closed my eyes and did work. I thought the rest is in god’s hands. My start in the film industry was wrong."

Image credit: IMDb

She added, "I won’t blame the heroes for not working with me because everybody wants to climb the ladder of success."

Mumtaz's label and career trajectory changed after Mehboob showed one of her scenes to actor Dilip Kumar and asked if he was willing to do a film with her.

Talking about the same, Mumtaz said, "Mehboob sahab showed one of my scenes to Dilip Kumar sahab and asked him if he would work with me in Ram Aur Shyam. He told him that the girl was nice and he agreed. Dilip sahab was a very down-to-earth person."

Image credit: IMDb

Dilip Kumar Too Was Skeptical About Working With The Actress?

According to Mumtaz, the actress and Dilip Kumar had a significant age difference when they signed for the film Ram Aur Shyam. Due to this Dilip Kumar initially raised concerns. However, after watching the trial shot of the film, the actor eventually agreed to the project, recognising Mumtaz's qualities such as her good height, fairness, and dancing skills.