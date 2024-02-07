Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 22:30 IST

Mumtaz Was Labelled 'B-Grade' Actor Until This Hero Agreed To Do A Film With Her

Mumtaz in a recent interview revealed she started her career wrong due to which she was labelled a B-grade actor.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mumtaz
Mumtaz | Image:Mumtaz/IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumtaz, who is one of the greatest names in the Bollywood industry, didn't have a great start at the film industry. The actress, who is known for classics like Roti, Loafer, and Dushmun, was once labelled a B-grade actor. In a recent interview, the actress revealed the reason behind the same and how Dilip Kumar changed her career.

Why Mumtaz was labelled B-grade actor?

The 76-year-old actress, in an interview with DawnNews, revealed that she was labelled a B-grade actor because she did a lot of small roles.

She said, "I was given the label of a B-grade actor because I did a lot of small roles. I also did comedy with Mehboob sahab. I just closed my eyes and did work. I thought the rest is in god’s hands. My start in the film industry was wrong."

Advertisement
Image credit: IMDb

She added, "I won’t blame the heroes for not working with me because everybody wants to climb the ladder of success."

Mumtaz's label and career trajectory changed after Mehboob showed one of her scenes to actor Dilip Kumar and asked if he was willing to do a film with her.

Advertisement

Talking about the same, Mumtaz said, "Mehboob sahab showed one of my scenes to Dilip Kumar sahab and asked him if he would work with me in Ram Aur Shyam. He told him that the girl was nice and he agreed. Dilip sahab was a very down-to-earth person."

Image credit: IMDb

Dilip Kumar Too Was Skeptical About Working With The Actress?

According to Mumtaz, the actress and Dilip Kumar had a significant age difference when they signed for the film Ram Aur Shyam. Due to this Dilip Kumar initially raised concerns. However, after watching the trial shot of the film, the actor eventually agreed to the project, recognising Mumtaz's qualities such as her good height, fairness, and dancing skills.

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 22:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Prince William Returns to Royal Duties amid Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

    World32 minutes ago

  2. Practicing Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral

    India News33 minutes ago

  3. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment35 minutes ago

  4. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News41 minutes ago

  5. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News43 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement