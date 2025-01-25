Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Mystery Deepens: Glaring Discrepancies In Actor And Kareena Kapoor's Statements

Saif Ali Khan recorded his statement on January 23 where he recounted the horrific night in detail. He recalled the intruder standing inside Jeh's room trying to harm his son, but when he approached the intruder, Jeh's nanny sneaked out of the room. The actor told police that he and his wife Kareena Kapoor had gone to Jahangir aka Jeh's room after hearing the screams. Whereas Kareena in her statement said only Saif had gone to Jahangir's room. Thus, raising a major question on the authenticity of the statements.

Earlier, police sources said that in his statement, Saif narrated the entire incident in which the intruder attacked him and how he tried to save his family members. The actor has also identified the attacker, they said.

Mumbai Police collects Saif Ali Khan's blood sample and clothes for investigation

In a recent development, Mumbai Police has collected the actor's blood sample and clothes (in which he was attacked) for further investigation. Saif was attacked at his Bandra residence on January 16 while protecting his family, particularly his son Jeh. He was attacked by an intruder who broke into their apartment in wake to rob the couple but on seeing the actor he got scared and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing from the building.

(A file photo of Saif Ali khan after getting discharged | Image: Varinder Chawla)

The remand copy of the accused available with ANI states that the clothes Saif was wearing at the time of the attack were taken into police custody for investigation. Apart from this, blood stains were found on the clothes worn by the accused Shariful Islam on the night of the attack, for which the actor's blood samples have also been collected. Saif's blood samples and clothes and the attacker's clothes have been sent to the Forensic Lab (FSL) so that it can be proved that the blood stains visible on the attacker's clothes are of the actor, police said.

Who is the person in the CCTV footage?

The CCTV footage recovered from Saif Ali Khan's Satguru Sharan's building showed a man on the 6th floor of the building. He is believed to be the attacker. However, there is doubt over whether the man arrested by the police is the man caught on camera. On Friday, Mumbai Police produced the accused in front of Bandra court requesting the judge to extend the custody as they found substantial evidence against the accused. Fakir's counsels Dinesh Prajapati and Sandeep Sherkahne, opposed the police's plea and raised doubt over the credibility of the incident.

During the court hearing, police also informed Judicial magistrate KC Rajput that it has to conduct facial recognition of the Bangladeshi man, arrested for allegedly stabbing Saif last week, to ascertain if he was the person seen in the CCTV footage from the actor's building in Bandra. This submission is itself alarming.