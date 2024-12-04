Nargis Fakhri Not In Touch With Her Sister Accused of Murder In New York For 20 Years: Reports

Nargis Fakhri's sister had made headlines for allegedly committing murder. 43-years-old Aliya Fakhri has been arrested in Queens for the double murder of her ex-boyfriend Edward Jacobs and his friend. It is now being reported that the Rockstar fame was not in the know of the incident since she has no contact with her sister for over 20 years.

Nargis Fakhri got to know about her sister's arrest from the newspaper

As soon as the news of Aliya's arrest sources told several media publications that Nargis had been unaware of the incident. Insiders in the know also claimed that the actress came to know about the incident through news media, like everyone else.

Aliya Fakhri is younger to Nargis | Image: X



As per sources cited by several organisations Nargis has not been in touch with her sister for over 20 years. While the Rockstar fame has been silent throughout, her mother has denied all allegations against her elder daughter. Nargis' mother said, "I don't think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody."

Nargis Fakhri's sister arrested on arson and murder charges

Rockstar actress Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya Fakhri has been arrested for murdering her former 35-year-old -boyfriend Edward Jacobs, and his friend Anastasia Ettienne, according to media reports. As per the Queens District Attorney of New York, Aliya, 43, at 6.20 AM reached the garage, where Jacobs and Ettienne were sleeping. She shouted out loud "You’re all going to die today,” before setting fire to the two-story garage. According to reports, Ettienne, who was alerted by the fire, ran downstairs to check before going back up to wake Jacobs. The fire covered the building and the two weren't couldn’t escape and died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.



A file photo of Nargis Fakhri | Image: IMDb