Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 00:08 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Comments on Bollywood's Stagnant Trends, Says He'd 'Die' If Not Allowed To Act

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently opened up about how though he enjoys Bollywood's mainstream commercial content, he feels the same is also stagnant.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Image:Instagram/Nawazuddin Siddiqui
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

2024 has already started on a high note for actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Siddiqui marked his Telugu debut with Sankranti release Saindhav, which features him along side veteran actor Venkatesh Daggubati. The Tiku Weds Sheru actor recently opened up on his stance regarding mainstream content in Bollywood, tying in his reflections with his passion for his craft.

Advertisement

Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels Bollywood's mainstream content is still dwelling in the past


When asked to compare the Bollywood trends from the 90s to the industry's current scenario with regards to content during a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Nawazuddin had some strong insights to share. While he affirmed his admiration for mainstream commercial cinema, he reflected how there must be enough space for all kinds of cinema to exist in the ambit of mainstream content. However, the actor also stated how he essentially feels "hopeless" about the future of Bollywood.

Advertisement


He said, "Same films are being made, just with different actors, costumes, make up. I am really hopeless about the future. A lot of people are optimistic, but it has been quite clear that the audience likes to watch a certain type of film, which is good, they must. But cinema of every kind should survive, which isn’t happening."

Advertisement

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he would 'die' if not allowed to act


The same conversation also saw the actor express how much he cherishes his life on camera. As a matter of fact, Nawazuddin reflected how he does not per se have a life off-camera, further asserting he does not even desire one.

Advertisement


He said, "...I am an obedient actor, I will do everything for the film. I have a very sincere process. Acting is everything for me, my happiness is in my work. Acting is my life, it makes me happy, and I am proud of it. It is not like, ‘Oh I have worked for a month, now I need to travel and rest.’ I thank God that I chose this profession, my core is of an artiste. I want to be like this my entire life, this is my life. If you tell me I can’t act anymore, I might as well die." Saindhav is currently running in theatres.

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 23:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement