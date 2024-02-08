Advertisement

2024 has already started on a high note for actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Siddiqui marked his Telugu debut with Sankranti release Saindhav, which features him along side veteran actor Venkatesh Daggubati. The Tiku Weds Sheru actor recently opened up on his stance regarding mainstream content in Bollywood, tying in his reflections with his passion for his craft.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels Bollywood's mainstream content is still dwelling in the past



When asked to compare the Bollywood trends from the 90s to the industry's current scenario with regards to content during a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Nawazuddin had some strong insights to share. While he affirmed his admiration for mainstream commercial cinema, he reflected how there must be enough space for all kinds of cinema to exist in the ambit of mainstream content. However, the actor also stated how he essentially feels "hopeless" about the future of Bollywood.

He said, "Same films are being made, just with different actors, costumes, make up. I am really hopeless about the future. A lot of people are optimistic, but it has been quite clear that the audience likes to watch a certain type of film, which is good, they must. But cinema of every kind should survive, which isn’t happening."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he would 'die' if not allowed to act



The same conversation also saw the actor express how much he cherishes his life on camera. As a matter of fact, Nawazuddin reflected how he does not per se have a life off-camera, further asserting he does not even desire one.

He said, "...I am an obedient actor, I will do everything for the film. I have a very sincere process. Acting is everything for me, my happiness is in my work. Acting is my life, it makes me happy, and I am proud of it. It is not like, ‘Oh I have worked for a month, now I need to travel and rest.’ I thank God that I chose this profession, my core is of an artiste. I want to be like this my entire life, this is my life. If you tell me I can’t act anymore, I might as well die." Saindhav is currently running in theatres.