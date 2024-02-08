English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 23:52 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shares He's 'Hopeless' About Future Of Bollywood - Here's Why

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in a recent interview, opened up about his love for acting and the future of Bollywood.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui file photo | Image:Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's much-awaited film Saindhav, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, has finally hit the theatres. The actor played the antagonist in the film for which he is receiving great reviews from the critics and audience. Now, in a recent interview with Humans Of Bombay, the actor opened up about his love for acting and the future of Bollywood.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about the future of Bollywood

In an interview, Nawaz said that he enjoys commercial cinema, but feels sorry that only this kind of cinema seems to be working today. The actor added that he is "hopeless about the future of Bollywood".

Saindhav review:Venkatesh's desi John Wick is decent; Nawazuddin steals the show - Hindustan Times
(A still from Saindhav | Image: Instagram)

When asked about the difference he feels between 90's cinema and today's cinema, the actor said, "Same films are being made, just with different actors, costumes, makeup. I am really hopeless about the future. A lot of people are optimistic, but it has been quite clear that the audience likes to watch a certain type of film, which is good, they must. But cinema of every kind should survive, which isn’t happening.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is depressed and repentant : Bollywood News - Bollywood Hungama
(A file photo of Nawazuddin | Image: Instagram)

He added that it's rare that "good cinema" takes the front seat and said that other kinds of cinema may not survive today.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui about his love for acting

Opening up about his love for acting, Nawaz said that he is an "obedient actor" and will do everything for the film as he finds happiness in it. “Acting is my life, it makes me happy, and I am proud of it. It is not like, ‘Oh I have worked for a month, now I need to travel and rest.’I thank god that I chose this profession, my core is of an artiste. I want to be like this my entire life, this is my life."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui | 'I learnt a long time ago to not let how I look affect me' — Nawazuddin Siddiqui - Telegraph India
(A file photo of Nawazuddin | Image: Instagram)

The actor revealed that if someone tells him that he can’t act anymore, he might as well die. "That’s how connected I am to it. I have no off-camera life, and I don’t even want it,” he said.  

Published January 14th, 2024 at 23:52 IST

