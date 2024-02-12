Advertisement

Actress Neena Gupta, who is not only celebrated for her acting prowess but is also revered for her sense of style, has shared a picture, hinting at a playful take on "trolling." With a career spanning four decades, Neena has effortlessly carved a niche for herself as a fashion icon, captivating audiences with her unique fashion choices. However, often the actress is trolled for her outfits and is age-shamed.

Neena Gupta's Reply To Trolls

The Badhaai Ho fame actress is an ardent social media user and enjoys 1.3 million followers on Instagram. She has shared a new picture of herself wearing white shorts and a matching shirt. The Uunchai actress rounded off her look by tying her hair in a bun, sunglasses, a silver neckpiece, a sling bag, and white sneakers. In the photo, Neena is posing confidently for the camera, and captioned it as: “A picture for trolling.”

Fans Hail Neena Gupta

The post received love from fans as they wrote: “Caption for many of us this picture is inspiring.” One user said: “Picture of confidence.” Another fan commented: “You are a rockstar… keep shining.” One fan added: “Just looking like a wow.”

On the work front, she was recently seen in the movie Mast Mein Rehna Ka, alongside Jackie Shroff. She also featured in the mystery thriller web series ‘Charlie Chopra’. The 64-year-old actress is also the mother of fashion designer Masaba Gupta.