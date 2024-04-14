×

Updated October 6th, 2023 at 10:56 IST

Neerja fame Eisha Chopra recalls being groped by elderly man: I was a mess for days

Eisha Chopra took to her Instagram handle and wrote in her post that around ten days ago, she was physically groped by an elderly man at a public place.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Eisha Chopra
File photo (Image: Instagram) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Neerja actress Eisha Chopra recently opened up about a shocking incident wherein she was "physically groped" by an unknown man in a public place. Eisha took to her Instagram handle and shared a ten-page post describing the incident. She also mentioned that it was not easy for her to cope with it and also took some time off from social media to heal herself. 

2 things you need to know

  • Eisha Chopra featured in Neerja, Aligarh, and other films.

  • In her recent Instagram post, the actress revealed that an elderly man harassed her in a public place.

Eisha Chopra narrates her ordeal

Eisha Chopra took to her Instagram handle and wrote in her post that around ten days ago, she was physically groped by an elderly man whom she did not know. She wrote, "Around 10 days ago, I was physically groped by a man I did not know, in a public place, filled with people. He was well-dressed, seemed erudite, and close to 70 years old. He came up to me and introduced himself and somehow mistook me shaking his hand, as an invitation to pull me in and take his own hands anywhere he pleased. I was a mess for days."

(Eisha Chopra shares a shocking incident of being molested in a public place | Image: Instagram)

"If you noticed my absence online or offline, it’s because I haven’t been able to be fully present, even with myself. I fell into strange pattern of not sleeping some nights, or not being able to sleep, or oversleeping the next day to make up for it," she added. The actress continued that things took place "very fast." "But what I remember more vividly is how my body froze even faster," she continued. "And in that moment when everything had stood still for me, he was swiftly gone." 

Eisha on facing abuse

Eisha Chopra also opened up about the story of facing abuse for the first time and wrote, "I was 7 years old. Ironically, at the movies. Bang center of the middle row. His face, I remember very well. I still get the chills." "When I went to bed that night, I thought back to the first time this happened to me. I was 7 years old. Ironically at the movies. Bang center of the middle row. His face I remember very well. I still get the chills," she added.

Eisha also wrote, "More hands have been on my body without my consent than I could count on my own fingers." The actress concluded with, "I know we’re all tired of this conversation. Trust me, I’m tired too. I know we all think it’s getting a bit too loud. But let’s consider this. Were you surprised to read this post? Then, it’s not nearly loud enough."

Published October 6th, 2023 at 10:56 IST

