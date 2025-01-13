Neetu Kapoor And Karisma Attend Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's White Wedding In Goa, Ranbir-Alia, Kareena-Saif Give It A Miss

Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani Wedding: The couple sealed the deal with a white wedding in Goa. Photos and videos from their intimate wedding ceremony are now doing rounds on social media. The couple tied the knot in front of the members of the Kapoor clan like Neetu and Karisma Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor-Karisma Kapoor join Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's wedding festivities

On January 13, photos from Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding ceremony began circulating online. The couple, along with select family members, flew to Goa for their white wedding. While Alekha Advani opted for a white dress with a veil and matching choker, Aadar Jain looked all handsome in a gray pantsuit and white shirt. The videos doing rounds on social media feature the happy couple hugging each other after the ceremony and also enjoying their first kiss as a married couple.

A photo of the Kapoor family from Aadar Jain's wedding shared by Neetu Kapoor | Image: Instagram

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani got married in a white wedding on the beachside | Image: Instagram



Neetu Kapoor, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Karisma Kapoor were among the family members present for the occasion. Sharing her excitement for the happy couple, cousin Karisma Kapoor took to the stories section of her Instagram handle and dropped a photograph of a coconut, a pineapple, and some oranges with 'Celebrating Alekha and Aadar" as the caption. Karisma Kapoor also dropped a picture of a jacket with "Vows and Vibes" written on it. Fans noticed Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan missing from the ceremony.



Aadar Jain proposed to Alekha Advani at a beachside

On September 1, Aadar Jain took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos from his dreamy proposal. He went down on his knee in the picturesque background of the blue Maldives sea and setting sun. The words ‘Marry Me’ adorn the background while rose petals are spread on the floor. Sharing the photos, he wrote in the caption, “My first crush, my best friend & now, my forever."