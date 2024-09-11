Published 20:08 IST, September 11th 2024

Neetu Kapoor Performs Ganpati Visarjan With Ranbir Kapoor, Trolled For Wearing Shoes During Puja

While Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor performed Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai, Alia Bhatt was spotted in a different part of the city with her daughter Raha.