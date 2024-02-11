Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 23:12 IST

Neil Nitin Mukesh Shares A Heartfelt Post For Wife Rukmini On 7th Wedding Anniversary

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini got married in 2017, in a traditional Hindu wedding in Udaipur. A year later, they welcomed their daughter Nurvi Neil Mukesh.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Neil Nitin Mukesh
A file photo of Neil Nitin Mukesh and wife Rukmini | Image:Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary today, February 10. To mark the special occasion, the actor dropped an adorable photo wishing his "love".

Neil Nitin Mukesh's heartfelt post for wife Rukmini

Taking to his Instagram handle, Neil shared a photo in which he is posing for the camera with his wife Rukmini. In the image, Neil looks dapper in a formal ensemble, while his wife looks gorgeous in an off-shoulder blue ensemble with bold red lips. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy 7th Anniversary my love," followed by heart emoticons.

Soon after he dropped the post, his fans flooded the comment section with best wishes. A fan wrote, "Ye dono sabse acche lagte hai mujhe perfect couple God bless." Another wrote, "Happy wedding anniversary Rukmini & Neil. May god bless you and your entire family with lots of love, happiness and good health. Keep rocking."

The couple got married in 2017, in a traditional Hindu wedding in Udaipur. A year later, they embraced parenthood, welcoming their daughter Nurvi Neil Mukesh, on September 20, 2018.

What's next for Neil Nitin Mukesh

Last seen in the 2019 film Saaho, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.  The actor is making a comeback on the silver screen with MaayaOne. It revolves around the story of a common man's clash with a supervillain. Apart from Neil, the film also stars Sundeep Kishan and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in the lead roles.

The film is helmed by CV Kumar and his second film with Sundeep Kishan, after the sensational hit ProjectZ/Maayavan. Interestingly, this Sci-Fi action thriller set in the ProjectZ/Maayavan world is a sequel to the same and it is titled MaayaOne.

Published February 10th, 2024 at 23:12 IST

