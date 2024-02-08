Advertisement

HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja, opened on a positive note despite clashing with superstar Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram. The audience and critics are praising the storyline and the VFX of the superhero drama. However, the praise has led to netizens trolling or in subtle words, comparing the recently released to Om Raut's Adipurush (2023), a big-budget film starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

Revolving around the epic Hindu mythology Ramayan, the film was heavily criticised for its screenplay, dialogues, and visuals. Despite the changes, the film bombed at the box office, becoming one of the biggest disappointments of Prabhas' career.

Netizens compare HanuMan to Adipurush

HanuMan is winning the fight on the internet with netizens highlighting the reasons why Prasanth Varma's directorial is better than Adipurush. One of the main reasons was HanuMan being presented with more adept and creative VFX despite being made on a low budget of ₹12 crore in comparison to Adipurush, made on a whopping budget of ₹600 crores.

A user dropped a detailed review of HanuMan comparing the film with Adipurush and wrote, "What Prasanth Varma achieved with this budget Rey Om Raut ga em thisav ra 600c to Thu. The conviction in which he portrayed Hanuman is too good." The user pointed out some hiccups also but concluded it with just one word, "Awesome".

what @PrasanthVarma achieved with this budget 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Rey @omraut ga em thisav ra 600c to Thu 🤐



the conviction in which he portrayed Hanuman is too good 👌🏻🔥. Second half felt a little dragged



Last 20 mins 🔥. The overlay shots of hanuman and Ram are just awesome 🙌 #Hanuman pic.twitter.com/Q8l1GMbsQx — Aegon (@saisrinivas789) January 12, 2024

Another user called the visual quality of HanuMan "top notch" and added that this is what execution with sincerity delivers.

Check out the netizens reaction below:

What do we know about the Adipursh controversy?

The film, which released in 2023, was bashed mercilessly ever since the makers released the film's first teaser in 2022, pointing out the look of Lankesh and the VFX. Many also pointed out that the makers shifted away from what they pitched during the announcement and inappropriately represented the lead characters - Raghav aka Ram, Janaki aka Sita, and Lankesh aka Raavan. The controversy dragged them to court, with many factions filing cases against the film for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments.

Coming back to HanuMan, the film is set in the fictional village of Anjanadri and is the first installment in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. According to experts, the film may earn ₹7.50 crore India net on its first day for all languages. This number may go up by the end of the day.

