×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 13:11 IST

New CBFC Rules: Improved Certification, Age-based Ratings For Films, More Women Representation

After nearly 40 years, the government of India amended the Cinematograph Act of 1952 last year to address all aspects of film certification.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
CBFC New Rules
A representative image | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The government has addressed some of the concerns that filmmakers and audiences have about how the Central Board of Film Certification operates. According to the Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 2023, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has notified the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024, which supersede the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 1983. They have been completely overhauled to improve and modernise the entire process of certifying films for public exhibition, according to an official release issued on Friday.

Govt notifies new rules for film certification

After nearly 40 years, the government amended the Cinematograph Act of 1952 last year to address all aspects of film certification. According to the release, the rules have been comprehensively revised to fully align with the adoption of online certification processes, ensuring increased transparency, efficiency, and ease of doing business for the film industry.

Representative photo | Image: X

 

What is the age-based certification?

Currently, a film is certified as A (for adults only), U/A (requiring parental guidance for children under 12), or U (unrestricted public exhibition). However, the ever-changing category of U/A has now been divided into three age-based sub-categories: seven years (U/A 7), thirteen years (U/A 13), and sixteen years (U/A 16). "It will play a crucial role in balancing the need to protect vulnerable audiences, such as children, with the principles of freedom of expression and consumer choice," the press release read.

Advertisement
Representative photo | Image: X

 

Will there be a reduction in time to get certified?

The new CBFC rules allow for shorter processing times for film certification and the adoption of fully digital processes that eliminate all transactional time. In order to make business easier, a provision for "priority screening" has been added to expedite certification if the filmmaker feels compelled to do so due to prior commitments for the film's release. This would increase transparency while eliminating all discretions.

The new rules state that women will have a greater representation on the CBFC Board and Advisory Panels. It is required that one-third of the Board members be women, with a preference for half.

Advertisement

"Movies/feature films to have accessibility features for certification to make it inclusive for disabled persons, as stipulated in the guidelines issued in this regard from time to time" the release further read.

The rules call for the removal of the 10-year certificate validity restriction in favor of CBFC certificates having perpetual validity. "Recertification of the edited film for Television broadcast, as only Unrestricted Public Exhibition (U) category films can be shown on television," the press release went on to say.

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 13:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: EC to Announce Poll Dates at 3 PM Today

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

a minute ago
Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP

Anuradha Paudwal

a minute ago
BRS MLC K Kavitha arrives at Rouse Avenue Court

K Kavitha in Court

2 minutes ago
Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit-Kriti Wedding

2 minutes ago
After Raids Over Delhi Liquor Policy, ED Arrests K Kavitha

K Kavitha in Trouble

10 minutes ago
Bhagwant Mann

Big Reshuffle In Punjab

13 minutes ago
Karan Singh Yadav Joins BJP

Karan Joins BJP

14 minutes ago
Indian Footballer Sunil Chhetri

ISL Points Table: Updated

15 minutes ago
Exam results

GATE Result LIVE Updates

16 minutes ago
BJP MP Ajay Pratap Singh Resigns.

Ajay Resigns From BJP

17 minutes ago
CBFC New Rules

New CBFC Rules

18 minutes ago
GATE 2024 Topper List Soon

GATE 2024 topper List

19 minutes ago
Disney CEO Bob Iger

Disney CEO Bob Iger

23 minutes ago
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran's Concert

24 minutes ago
icse class 10th result 2021

ICSE Board Results 2021

24 minutes ago
PM Modi

PM Modi on BRS

25 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma as CSK captain?

MS Dhoni in CSK

27 minutes ago
chris evans

Chris Evans reveals wh

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. New Dawn: 10 Ways Modi Government Transformed Kashmir In Last 10 Years

    India News17 hours ago

  2. Uttar Pradesh To Change Names Of These 8 Railway Stations

    India Newsa day ago

  3. 2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

    India Newsa day ago

  4. Elite list of umpires who will officiate IPL matches with salaries given

    Sports a day ago

  5. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo