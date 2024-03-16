Advertisement

The government has addressed some of the concerns that filmmakers and audiences have about how the Central Board of Film Certification operates. According to the Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 2023, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has notified the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024, which supersede the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 1983. They have been completely overhauled to improve and modernise the entire process of certifying films for public exhibition, according to an official release issued on Friday.

Govt notifies new rules for film certification

After nearly 40 years, the government amended the Cinematograph Act of 1952 last year to address all aspects of film certification. According to the release, the rules have been comprehensively revised to fully align with the adoption of online certification processes, ensuring increased transparency, efficiency, and ease of doing business for the film industry.

Representative photo | Image: X

What is the age-based certification?

Currently, a film is certified as A (for adults only), U/A (requiring parental guidance for children under 12), or U (unrestricted public exhibition). However, the ever-changing category of U/A has now been divided into three age-based sub-categories: seven years (U/A 7), thirteen years (U/A 13), and sixteen years (U/A 16). "It will play a crucial role in balancing the need to protect vulnerable audiences, such as children, with the principles of freedom of expression and consumer choice," the press release read.

Advertisement

Representative photo | Image: X

Will there be a reduction in time to get certified?

The new CBFC rules allow for shorter processing times for film certification and the adoption of fully digital processes that eliminate all transactional time. In order to make business easier, a provision for "priority screening" has been added to expedite certification if the filmmaker feels compelled to do so due to prior commitments for the film's release. This would increase transparency while eliminating all discretions.

The new rules state that women will have a greater representation on the CBFC Board and Advisory Panels. It is required that one-third of the Board members be women, with a preference for half.

Advertisement

"Movies/feature films to have accessibility features for certification to make it inclusive for disabled persons, as stipulated in the guidelines issued in this regard from time to time" the release further read.

The rules call for the removal of the 10-year certificate validity restriction in favor of CBFC certificates having perpetual validity. "Recertification of the edited film for Television broadcast, as only Unrestricted Public Exhibition (U) category films can be shown on television," the press release went on to say.