Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on February 21 in Goa in the presence of their close friends and family members. The couple even shared a set of photos from their special day announcing their union to their fans. Now, many photos and videos from the wedding are surfacing online. One of the many videos is of Rakul Preet Singh walking the aisle at her wedding.

In the video, she can be seen beautifully dressed in a Taruh Tahlani ensemble. While she walked with a smile toward her groom Jackky Bhagnani, tears flowed down her cheek as she could be seen wiping them off in the video.