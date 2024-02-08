Advertisement

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had a white wedding in Udaipur on January 10 in the presence of their family and close friends such as Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta and Kiran Khan. Now, the newlyweds made their first public appearance post-wedding at Udaipur airport. The newlyweds along with their family were jetting off to Mumbai.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's first appearance after Christian wedding

The photos and videos of the newlyweds are going viral on the internet, as they arrive at Udaipur airport to leave for Mumbai. A paparazzo shared a video from the airport in which Ira and Nupur are casually dressed. Ira can be seen in a blue T-shirt and pants layered with a white shrug. Nupur, on the other hand, wore a pink shirt with blue pants and layered with a jacket. The video also featured the couple posing with Ira's mother Reena Dutta.

Aamir Khan was snapped at the airport, dressed in a white-blue striped kurta and blue denims. He was seen posing with the fans before making his way inside. Check out the video below:

Inside Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Ira and Nupur's wedding was officiated by Ira's cousin Zayn Marie Khan. The couple sealed the vows with a kiss after being pronounced man and wife. Aamir Khan, who is the father of the bride, was overwhelmed as he shed tears of joy during the ceremony. For the wedding, Ira wore a white gown paired with a sheer veil, while Nupur was seen in a beige suit.

Before heading to Udaipur, the couple made it official on January 3. They signed the marriage registration document in the presence of friends and family at the Taj Lands End in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

About Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's reception

The newlyweds will host the star-studded reception at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on January 13. The who’s who of Bollywood are expected to attend the ceremony.