Updated February 25th, 2024 at 12:00 IST

Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Receive Prasad From Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on February 21. Days after their wedding, the couple received a special prasad from Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul and Jackky
Rakul and Jackky | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on February 21. The couple got married in a dreamy beach-side wedding in Goa. Close friends and family of the actors were in attendance. Days after the wedding, the newlyweds have received best wishes from several big wigs in the industry. 

Newlyweds Rakul-Jackky express gratitude for getting Ayodhya prasad 

Days after the wedding, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been receiving good wishes and congratulatory messages from everyone. Most recently, the newlyweds have received a prasad from the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Taking to their Instagram stories, the couple expressed their gratitude for receiving the same. 

A screengrab of Rakul Preet Singh's post | Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram 

On February 25, Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of the special prasad they received from Ram Mandir. For the unversed, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir was held on January 22 in Ayodhya. Sharing the photo on Instagram stories, the actress wrote, “Blessed beyond measure to receive prasadam from Ayodhya after our wedding! Truly a divine start to our journey.” Jackky also reshared the photo and wrote, “feeling truly blessed”. 

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani share first photos from dreamy wedding ceremony

On February 21, Rakul and Jackky made a joint post on Instagram sharing the first photos from their nuptials. The couple chose to keep their outfits sombre to match with the ambience on their special day. Sharing the photos they captioned the post, "Mine now and forever ❤️ 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni“.

As soon as the couple shared the photos, their fans and followers rushed to the comment section to extend their wishes. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to the comment section to write, “Congratulations ♥️♥️♥️”. Ritesh Deshmukh also commented,d “Super congratulations 💚💚💚 you beautiful people.”. Actor Varun Dhawan who was a part of the wedding festivities wrote, “congratulationssss” 

