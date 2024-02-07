Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 13:03 IST
Newlyweds Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Pose Outside Ram Mandir In Traditional Attires | VIRAL PHOTO
Randeep Hooda arrived at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony with his wife Lin Laishram.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
BREAKING: Randeep Hooda arrived at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony with his wife Lin Laishram. The two donned traditional outfits for the historic ceremony. Soon after they arrived at Ram Mandir, their photos from the temple began to surface online.
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram arrive at Ram Mandir
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram arrived at Ram Mandir donning ethnic outfits. The newlyweds exuded royalty in red traditional ensembles as they posed for the cameras together. Apart from their traditional outfits, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's shawl depicted the tale of Ramayana. Take a look.
Randeep Hooda talks about Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Randeep Hooda interacted with ANI and called the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha a "cultural" event. Hooda expressed his excitement and said, "We are very excited and looking forward to being present there and getting the blessings of Lord Ram. It is not just a religious event, it is also a cultural and heritage event…"
Celebrities arrive at Ram Mandir
Several videos from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple have surfaced online. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkumar Hirani, and filmmaker Rohit Shetty have all arrived at the temple to attend the grand ceremony. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Anupam Kher have also visited the Ram Mandir.
The historic ritual of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratistha is performed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a number of distinguished guests.
Advertisement
Published January 22nd, 2024 at 12:37 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.