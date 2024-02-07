Advertisement

BREAKING: Randeep Hooda arrived at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony with his wife Lin Laishram. The two donned traditional outfits for the historic ceremony. Soon after they arrived at Ram Mandir, their photos from the temple began to surface online.

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram arrive at Ram Mandir

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram arrived at Ram Mandir donning ethnic outfits. The newlyweds exuded royalty in red traditional ensembles as they posed for the cameras together. Apart from their traditional outfits, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's shawl depicted the tale of Ramayana. Take a look.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram | Image: X

Randeep Hooda talks about Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Randeep Hooda interacted with ANI and called the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha a "cultural" event. Hooda expressed his excitement and said, "We are very excited and looking forward to being present there and getting the blessings of Lord Ram. It is not just a religious event, it is also a cultural and heritage event…"

Celebrities arrive at Ram Mandir

Several videos from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple have surfaced online. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkumar Hirani, and filmmaker Rohit Shetty have all arrived at the temple to attend the grand ceremony. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Anupam Kher have also visited the Ram Mandir.

The historic ritual of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratistha is performed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a number of distinguished guests.