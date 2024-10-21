Published 08:36 IST, October 21st 2024
Nick Jonas Celebrates Karwa Chauth With Wife Priyanka Chopra Days After Concert Threat
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated Karwa Chauth days after a laser was pointed at the singer's forehead at his concert making him leave in haste.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nickyanka celebrate Karwa Chauth in London | Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
08:36 IST, October 21st 2024